Miss Rio de Janeiro is elected Miss Brazil Gay 2022

Leticia Valentinni, from Rio de Janeiro, is Miss Brasil Gay 2022. After having her reign extended for another two years, Antônia Gutierrez, who won the pageant in 2019, can pass her belt and her crown to her successor. In second place was Miss Rio Grande do Sul, Marina Melo, and Miss Espirito Santo, Natália Torres, won third place.

The misses elected Miss Piauí, Dayanna Muniz, as Miss Congeniality. The Popular Jury, which had an online vote, cast a vote for Miss Rio de Janeiro, Leticia Valentinni. This, in fact, was what guaranteed the crown to Miss, since, among the judges, there was a tie between her and Miss Rio Grande do Sul. The best costume, according to the judges, was that of Miss Rio Grande do Sul, Marina Melo, who paid tribute to Anita Garibaldi. Miss Minas Gerais, Alyssa Drummond, had her gala dress elected the best of the night.

Most of the misses’ typical attire, which should have mentioned the characteristics of their states, had political overtones. All with glamour, some even had clothing changes and interactions with the public. Miss Bahia, Louise Murelly, was cheered by the public, as she entered a small electric trio, paying tribute to the axé performances of her state. He, however, came in third among the costumes, leaving Miss Minas Gerais, honoring the city of São Thomé das Letras, in second.

Miss Brazil Gay 2022 had a show by Gloria Groove

The night of Miss Brasil Gay 2022 also featured a show by Gloria Groove, one of the most listened to drag queens, who performed while the jury counted the votes. To celebrate the 40 editions, between the parades of the misses, a show was presented that brought together artists from other states, Ravell – silver of the house – and candidates who have participated in previous years.

Chiquinho Mota, creator of Miss Brasil Gay, who died in the pandemic, was honored throughout the night. Her character, Mademoiselle Debret, considered host of the event, was part of the jury, which also included names in fashion, beauty, culture and politics, as well as winners of other editions.