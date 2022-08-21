More than a ton of cocaine is found under ice on a fishing vessel in Ceará

a load with 1.2 ton of cocaine it found hidden under tons of ice in the hold of a fishing vessel, this Saturday morning (20), at Porto do Mucuripe, in Fortaleza. This is biggest apprehensionthe substance already recorded in the history of the State, according to the coordinator of Intelligence for Public Security and Defense of Ceará (SSPDS), Nelson Pimentel.

The drugs stayed partially frozen because of the form used for concealment. Six people were arrested. Of these, four are from Paraná, one from Rio de Janeiro and another from São Paulo. The details were passed on this Saturday afternoon during a press conference.

Subtitle: There were 41 bales of cocaine, weighing around 30 kg each. Part of the illegal merchandise was frozen Photograph: Federal Police / Disclosure

“For Ceará’s public security force, this represents the largest seizure of cocaine ever recorded,” he says, recalling that last year, 1 ton of the substance was seized.

For the Federal Police, it was also the biggest seizure of the year 2022.

Operation

Subtitle: Vessel seized on the high seas Photograph: PF / Disclosure

According to the coordinator of Intelligence for Public Security and Defense of Ceará (SSPDS), Nelson Pimentel, the vessel was monitored for a month after suspicious movements. Afterwards, the action for the seizure, which took place on the high seas, was established.

The suspects left Fortaleza for Europe, according to the investigation. Using the support requested from the Brazilian Navy’s Navio Patrol Oceânico Araguari, federal police officers arrested the fisherman’s commander and five crew members in flagrante delicto and took them to the PF headquarters.

Subtitle: Cargo was seized Photograph: Federal Police / Disclosure

According to the agency, the drug was packed under tons of ice in the basement of the vessel. In addition to cocaine and the vessel itself, cell phones, equipment and documents were seized.

Investigations continue with the analysis of this material. In addition to the federal police officers of Ceará, the action had the participation of police officers from the PF units in Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba.

prisons

The four prisoners were interrogated and indicted by the Federal Police. According to the agency, they will be liable for crimes of international drug trafficking, association for trafficking and for being part of a criminal organization, with sentences up to 34 years of seclusion.

The joint operation involved the Federal Police (PF) and the Public Security and Defense of Ceará (SSPDS). The seizure stems from international cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), law enforcement agencies in the United States and United Kingdom, respectively.