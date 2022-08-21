MPE does not consider Lula an infraction to have called Bolsonaro genocidal

The Electoral Public Ministry sent an opinion to the Superior Electoral Court informing that it did not consider the fact that former President Lula called Jair Bolsonaro genocidal an infraction.

The demonstration took place as a result of a lawsuit filed by the PL, the current president’s party, due to a public event in Teresina on August 3rd. The party pointed to early electoral propaganda and offense on the part of Lula and requested punishment of the former president and the PT.

The deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, sent a demonstration to the TSE after determination by Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, rapporteur of the action, and says he does not see any electoral infraction.

“In fact, the political-electoral scenario presents peculiarities that should soften the rigors in the appreciation of the words used by the actors of the process when they make their reciprocal evaluations. Criticism is an undeniable component of political discourse, of ever-increasing importance for the formation of citizens’ consciences, hence the consideration of the freedom to formulate them as indispensable for democracy”, he highlighted in an excerpt.

And he added: “Under the compass of these premises, it is not possible to discern, in the reference to ‘genocidal’ contested by the representation, beyond the purpose of acidic criticism of the conduct of public policy, a content of malignancy that makes it included in the domain of illicit electoral”.