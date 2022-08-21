NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (8/13 to 8/19/2022)

Ready to check out the latest photos highlighted by NASA astronomers? This week, the “show” was on account of the Perseid meteor showers and Southern Delta Aquarids, which appear in two fascinating photos, captured in different parts of the world. You will also find a photo of the moon Mimas, one of Saturn’s natural satellites, with a large crater highlighted.

Other photos show a “star factory” in a distant nebula and the glow of the Milky Way captured in the Chilean sky, along with a discrete beam of zodiacal light. Will you be able to find him?

Saturday (13) — Detail of the Mimas moon

Herschel crater is about 130 km in diameter (Image: Reproduction/Cassini Imaging Team, ISS, JPL, ESA, NASA)

Mimas, one of several moons of Saturn, is home to this large crater 130 km in diameter, which stands out in the photo: it is the Herschel crater, named after William Herschel, the English astronomer who discovered Mimas. The formation is one of the largest impact craters in the Solar System, and it appears here in a 2010 photo taken by the Cassini spacecraft.

The spacecraft was part of a mission conducted by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency. Cassini was a sophisticated spacecraft, which traveled to the Saturn system along with the Huygens probe — the latter landed on the surface of Titan, the gas giant’s largest moon. Cassini ended its mission with a dip into Saturn’s atmosphere in 2017.

The impact that resulted in the formation of Herschel Crater was so strong that it nearly destroyed the moon, and it still appears to have left traces: Mimas has fractures on its surface on the far side of the crater, which could have been caused by the shock waves from the collision. The crater walls stretch for five kilometers, and in the center of the crater is a peak six kilometers high.

Sunday (14) — Thousands of exoplanets and beyond

Today, scientists already know more than five thousand exoplanets (those that orbit other stars) in the Milky Way. These distant worlds are highlighted in the video above, which takes you on a quick look back at their discovery: the video starts with the first confirmed detection, in 1992, and continues through 2019. The Milky Way, our home in the universe, appears compressed, leaving it with letter “U” shape.

The sounds in the video vary according to the exoplanet’s orbital period: the faster it orbits its star, the higher the sound. The colors indicate their detection method: those found by the radial velocity method, for example, appear in pink, while those identified by the transit method are in purple. The worlds in orange were those whose image was observed directly, and the ones in green were found through gravitational lenses.

Alone, the Kepler space telescope found nearly half of the first 4,000 exoplanets in a single region of the sky. The TESS telescope is still in operation to find even more planets — including those orbiting nearby and very bright stars. Discovering new planets is important not only for scientists to better understand the origins of life, but also for understanding the formation of Earth and the Solar System.

Monday (15) — Star Factory in the North American Nebula

The Nebula NGC 7000 measures approximately 15 light years (Image: Reproduction/Johan Bogaerts)

The bright area in this photo is a kind of star factory known as the “Cygnus Star Formation Wall”. The “cosmic wall” photo was constructed to highlight the reddish glow coming from ionized hydrogen atoms recombining with electrons. The young, hot stars there emit energetic radiation, which helps sculpt the clouds of cold gas and dust.

The Wall is part of the nebula NGC 7000 which, due to its shape, is better known as the “North America Nebula”. It is an emission nebula that lies towards the constellation Cygnus, the Swan, and is close to Deneb, the constellation’s brightest star. As it has low surface brightness, the nebula can hardly be seen with the naked eye.

NGC 7000 is about 1,700 light-years from Earth, and spans 100 light-years. It is usually photographed together with IC 5070, another emission nebula known as the “Pelican Nebula”; both appear separated by L935, a band of interstellar dust cloud transparent to radiation at radio wavelengths and infrared light.

Tuesday (16) — Meteor shower in Tunisia

Peak of the Southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower, in Tunisia (Image: Reproduction/Makrem Larnaout)

As it orbits the Sun, Earth passes through clouds of small fragments left behind by comets and asteroids. Although most of them are as small as a grain of sand, these little pieces are capable of causing incredible showers of meteors in the sky, as they cross our planet’s atmosphere — the one in the photo, for example, is the Southern Delta Aquarids rain.

It is not known exactly which comet causes the rain, but the main “suspect” so far is 96P Machholz, a comet that orbits the Sun every five years. It was discovered by Donald Machholz in 1986, and its core measures approximately 6.4 km. Usually, rain meteors are active from mid-July, and can be observed until the end of August.

As the name implies, the rain has a radiant (the point in the sky where meteors appear to come from) in the constellation Aquarius, Aquarius. Southern Delta Aquarids are best observed in the Southern Hemisphere and at more southern latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere — ideally, you should prefer locations far from large cities and other sources of light pollution.

Wednesday (17) — Milky Way photographed in Chile

Brightness of the Milky Way photographed near the El Sauce observatory (Image: Reproduction/Maxime Oudoux)

This beautiful photo of the Milky Way’s central band was taken with several exposures captured in one night in Chile — note that in the foreground of the image, there are some rocks and cacti. They are close to the El Sauce and Vera Rubin observatories, the latter still under development. Both are based in Chile, and the latter is expected to begin scientific operations in 2024.

It is not possible to know the exact number of stars in our galaxy, but here is an estimate: the Sun is just one star among 100 billion others, at least, that exist in the Milky Way. Our star is in the Orion arm, affectionately called the “Local Arm”. It is a small, partial arm of our galaxy’s structure, located between the arms of Sagittarius and Perseus.

Another interesting feature of the image is the zodiacal light, which appears in a band of very faint brightness just below the Milky Way. It comes from sunlight reflected off particles of dust that orbit our star in the inner Solar System, and the best time to observe it in the sky is just before the sun rises or just after it sets.

Thursday (18) — Meteor shower and the full moon

Perseid meteor shower photographed in Girona, Spain (Image: Reproduction/Juan Carlos Casado (Starry Earth, TWAN)

A few days ago, the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak. The phenomenon was caused by pieces of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years and has a nucleus approximately 26 km in diameter. The comet approached us in 1992, and will visit the inner Solar System again in 2125.

In case you missed the meteors formed by the object’s fragments, you can see them in this photo taken in the village of Sant Llorenc de la Muga, in Spain. To record them, the photographer worked with short exposures, taken about two hours before sunrise. The rain radiant, located in the direction of the Perseus constellation, was right behind the village’s medieval tower.

It is normal for the Perseid meteor shower to bring up to 100 of them per hour during the peak, under ideal observation conditions — but it can happen that the rain brings an even more intense spectacle to those who observe it: this is what happened in 2016, the year in which the rate of visible meteors reached up to 200 of them per hour. In addition to the full moon in the sky, the photo also includes Saturn, in the upper right corner.

Friday (19) — Saturn’s Trajectory

Overview of changes in Saturn’s position over 29 years (Image: Reproduction/Tunc Tezel (TWAN)

Among our Solar System neighbors, Saturn is the most distant planet visible to the naked eye. You can follow its trajectory through the plane of the ecliptic (the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun) in this projection: it starts by showing Saturn’s position in 1993, on the right side of the image. Then it follows the movement of the planet towards the right side, completing an orbit around the Sun in 2022.

The montage was produced from individual photos, taken over 29 Earth years. Together, the various photos show something interesting: in the ranges from the years 2000 to 2005 and then from 2015 to 2019, Saturn appears to be slightly brighter when compared to images from the other years. In these periods, the planet’s rings were tilted so that they were more towards Earth.

On August 14th, Saturn arrived at opposition in its orbit around the Sun, that is, it was on the opposite side of the sky in relation to our star. During opposition, the planet was 1.32 billion kilometers from our planet, which placed it at the closest point to Earth along its trajectory in space.

Source: APOD