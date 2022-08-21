Netizens associate Pabllo Vittar’s music with support for Lula

Clip of the song “Volta pra Fica” was released this Friday (19.Aug); Janja shared the video

The pagode singer Lukinhas in partnership with Pabllo Vittar released this Friday (19.Aug.2022) the song “Return to stay”. Netizens associated the song with possible support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At the beginning of one of the verses, the song mentions the number 13: “Oh, I’ve called you 13 times already. I just wanted to say that I miss you.”

In the video, the costumes and scenery are red and the artists make references that refer to the PT (Workers’ Party). The video was also shared on Twitter by the PT’s wife, sociologist Janja.

Here are the main publications about music:

Watch the clip (3min08s) and read the lyrics:

“Oh I called you about 13 times already, I just wanted to say that I miss you…

“It’s been too long;

I’m having to continue;

Your way of talking is missing;

And everything we planned;

“And everything you’ve done;

The feeling was real;

It was love, not charity;

And that attention is needed…

“I’m tired of this fighting tone;

Don’t listen to all this hate;

You are number one in my life;

And it’s always at the top of my podium;

“I give myself completely;

This distance I can’t take it anymore;

The door will always be open;

And what is bad is left behind;

“Come back, by the end of the year, come back;

And tidy up all our history;

I don’t know how to wait anymore;

Here is your place;

“Come back, by the end of the year, come back;

And tidy up all our history;

I don’t know how to wait anymore;

Here is your place;

“Come back to stay;

Come back to stay;

Come back to stay;

Come back to stay…”