New identity card: document can be issued on plastic card | Federal District

NEW ID: what are the next states that will have the model

what are the next states that will have the model DOCUMENTATION: what will the new identity card look like

The issue will be paid, however, the value has not yet been established. According to the text of the Official Gazette, those who opt for the plastic CIN will automatically forgo receiving the paper model.

Also according to the resolution, in the case of opting for the plastic document, the person must sign a term stating the option for the model. The new National Identity Card is still being implemented in a pilot project.

Only the states of Acre, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul are already issuing the document. The Federal District is included in the pilot project, however, issuance has not yet started.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security said that the new model would be printed in Brasília, in August, but until this Friday (19), this had not yet happened. According to the Technical Police Department of the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), responsible for the issuance, a date for implementation in Brasília has not yet been set.

The federation units have until March 2023 to start issuing the new identity card, only then, the plastic card model must be available. According to Palácio do Planalto, “availability of the card model depends on the State”.

Goodbye, RG: discover the new National Identity Card

The CIN was established through Federal Decree No. 10,977/2022. According to the Ministry of Justice, the new document will have two versions: physical and digital.

The physical model, in paper or plastic, “is the way to ensure citizenship to Brazilians who do not have access to the internet, smartphones or computers”, says the federal government. The digital wallet can be obtained over the internet, through the Gov.Br application, but only after issuing the physical wallet.

As provided by the federal government, the ID currently used remains valid for the next 10 years.

Unique identification by CPF

The new National Identity Card will bring a unique identification, through the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF), throughout Brazil. Therefore, to have access to the document, it is necessary to regularize the CPF (learn how to do it below).

Currently, people get their identity card in a unit of the federation with a number, however, in case of loss and request in another state, the number is different. In practice, it is possible to have 27 ID numbers in Brazil.

The authenticity of the new document can be checked by means of a QR code, even offline. The new RG can be considered a travel document, as it will enter the international standard. It will have a MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) code, the same as the one on passports, and can be read by equipment.

However, for the time being, the CIN will not replace the passport, because Brazil only has agreements for the use of the identity document at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. For others, the passport remains mandatory.

How to correct information in CPF?

Updating CPF information can be done for free, on the Internet, on the website of the Federal Revenue. In some situations, the procedure generates a “service protocol” and, in these cases, the person must send the documents to the Federal Revenue by email (see list below).

To update the CPF, it is necessary to forward the following documents to the IRS:

Official photo ID

Birth certificate or marriage certificate, if the identity document does not include place of birth, parentage or date of birth

Proof of residence

Face photo (selfie) of the citizen (or legal guardian, if applicable) holding their own identity document

For those aged 16 or 17

If requested by one of the parents, official photo ID of the applicant (one of the parents)

For minors under 16, guardians or subject to custody

Official photo ID of the applicant (one of the parents, guardian, or guardian)

Document proving guardianship or responsibility for custody, as the case may be, of the incapacitated

People with disabilities and over 18 years old (requested by a relative up to 3rd degree)

Medical certificate attesting to the disability

Official identification document with photo of the applicant (spouse, cohabitant, ascendant, descendant or collateral relative up to the 3rd degree)

Document proving the relationship

The email must be sent to the addresses below, according to the state: