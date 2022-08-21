New market crisis, companies enter cryptocurrencies and ‘weaker’ ethereum update marked the week: bitcoin (BTC) will have decisive days ahead; understand

The week started positive for the cryptocurrencies and everyone expected that the last days would be of tranquility in the quotations. But the price of bitcoin (BTC) plummeted almost 10% in the last seven days — most of these losses were this Friday (19).

It all happened because of the cryptocurrency of the exchange (exchange) Huobi, the so-called HUSD. That stablecoin it couldn’t keep up with the massive sales of the last few days and lost its equivalence with the US dollar – in market parlance, the so-called peg.

Despite being a smaller cryptocurrency, the history of Earth (LUNA) is still present in the memory of investors, which helped to put pressure on the quotes of the largest currencies in the world.

Check out the performance of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,382.38 -8.31% -11.58% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,700.13 -8.87% -11.22% 3 Tether (USDT) US$ 1.00 -0.01% -0.03% 4 USD Coin (USDC) US$ 1.00 -0.01% -0.01% 5 BNB (BNB) US$ 285.92 -5.65% -11.86% 6 Binance USD (BUSD) US$ 1.00 0.00% -0.02% 7 XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3389 -9.80% -9.52% 8 Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4662 -11.68% -12.81% 9 Solana (SOL) $37.13 -8.56% -14.70% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.7064 -10.90% -0.47% Source: Coin MarketCap

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ETFs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange

ticker manager Price Variation (24h%) Variation (7d%) HASH11 hashdex BRL 20.41 -8.88% -9.49% ETHE11 hashdex BRL 26.15 -8.25% -10.41% BITH11 hashdex BRL 26.32 -8.77% -10.29% DEFI11 hashdex BRL 22.71 -11.43% -17.51% WEB311 hashdex BRL 20.30 -11.00% -12.88% GOAL 11 hashdex BRL 46.86 -6.41% -8.12% QBTC11 QR Capital BRL 6.97 -8.05% -10.76% QETH11 QR Capital BRL 6.40 -9.22% -9.73% QDFI11 QR Capital BRL 4.25 -9.96% -19.51% NFTS11 investment BRL 31.99 1.07% -7.41% CRPT11 Vitreous BRL 5.81 -2.84% -5.53% Source: Google Finance

Entering the Dragon’s Cave

Unlike the last few days, the news of indicators promises to be more hectic next week. On Friday (26), the preferred inflation numbers of the Federal Reservethe personal consumption expenditure index (PCEthe acronym in English).

After the “warm” numbers of the consumer price index (CPIin the acronym in English) registered stability last week, investors are no longer so optimistic about the PCE.

That’s because the Fed has already decided to keep the monetary tightening to contain inflation. In other words, the cycle of interest rate hikes should continue regardless of whether PCE comes in below expectations.

watching the clock

But the most important thing is to look beyond that. After all, if inflation yields to a more aggressive stance (hawkishin market parlance) of the US Central Bank, the tightening may last less.

Ultimately, Fed officials will continue to use inflation, economic activity and employment figures to decide on monetary policy.

Speaking of economic activity, on Thursday (25) there will be the release of the new numbers of the GDP of the second quarter.

The forecast is for the indicator to advance 0.5% in the revision of the data, which would take the US out of a technical recession — when GDP falls for two consecutive quarters.

Until then, investors should adopt a more defensive position for risky assets, which should keep quotes sideways in the coming days.

What was featured this week

Missed any news? Check out what stood out among the cryptocurrencies here at Seu Dinheiro:

The dispute between BTG Pactual and XP in the investment world has reached the effervescent cryptocurrency market

Last Monday, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) launched the Mynt app, its platform for trading cryptocurrencies. On the same day, XP also launched its own crypto investment system, called XTAGE. Check details here.

Companies bet billions on cryptocurrency technology, miners give market relief and fall ‘cools’ investors

Arcane Research identified that price pressure exerted by cryptocurrency miners began to ease quotes in July.

This is one of the metrics used by analysts to identify market trends. Read more about her here.

‘We want to surpass Hashdex in a short time’, says CEO of Mercurius Crypto about the launch of a new Brazilian manager focused on cryptocurrencies, Mercurius Asset

Founding partner and CEO of Mercurius Crypto — a cryptocurrency intelligence holding company — Gabriel Farias spoke to the report about the new manager’s plans — and, of course, the delicate moment of the market. Check out the full conversation with Farias in our special report.

Isn’t the “new ethereum (ETH)” all that? Why developers started to “deny” the benefits of The Merge update

“It is false that The Merge will result in lower gas tariffs or faster transaction speeds,” the Ethereum Foundation blog post states. Does this mean that the update will fail to deliver what it promised? The answer you find here.

Mercado Livre launches its own cryptocurrency in cashback program, but is Mercado Coin worth it? understand here

Currently, the platform already allows the purchase of bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and Pax Dollar (USDP), the stablecoin of Paxos — a company that has been intermediating between the cryptocurrency universe and Mercado Pago since December last year. Check out what’s new on Mercado Livre here.

Bitcoin Market joins CVM and launches cryptocurrency study group to boost sector in Brazil

Who will represent the Bitcoin Market in the group will be Juliana Facklmann, director of Regulatory Affairs at MB. Find out more about the initiative here.

Cryptocurrency tragedy: HUSD, Huobi’s stablecoin, loses parity with the dollar and bitcoin (BTC) starts the day down 8% and touches $ 21,000

The “stable” coin of cryptocurrency exchange (exchange) Huobi, the so-called HUSD, has not been able to keep up with the massive liquidations of the last few days and has lost its equivalence with the US dollar – in market parlance, the so-called peg. Read more here.

Market manipulation: companies exchange accusations on Twitter of sabotage in cryptocurrency launch and tokens plummet 30%; understand what happened and learn how to prevent

Sirius Finance, responsible for issuing an eponymous cryptocurrency with the SRS ticker, accuses the developers of the PolkaBridge protocol of manipulating the market for their own benefit. Understand how this fight happened on Twitter.