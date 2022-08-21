new virus identified in India has infected 82 children; what is it and what are the symptoms

The virus got its name because of the red blisters that appear on the body.

One new viruswhich was named after “tomato flu”, was identified in India recently and has left at least 82 children under the age of five infected. In addition to the confirmed cases, another 26 children up to 10 years of age are suspected cases.

Until then, studies indicate that it may be a new variant of the disease popularly known as “hand-foot-mouth”. The disease still has no cure, but all confirmed cases have recovered within two weeks.

THE “tomato flu” got its name because of the red rashes and painful blisters that appear all over the body and reach the size of a tomato. These spots are similar to smallpox cases. According to the researchers, the viral infection can also affect immunosuppressed adults, but is still considered rare, is in an endemic state and is not life-threatening.

Symptoms

The “tomato flu” presents Covid-19-like symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, and body aches. Another hypothesis, in addition to a new variant of the “hand-foot-and-mouth” disease, is that the virus could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue.

The treatment has been similar to that adopted to treat these diseases: isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes, and use of paracetamol for fever and body pain.