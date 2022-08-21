Newspaper pins Neymar and evaluates changes in the team’s project

Credit: Reproduction

PSG faces Lille this Sunday (21) away from home, at 15:45, in a game valid for the 3rd round of the French Championship. This will be the first duel after friction between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The two argued over the post of official penalty taker and for tomorrow’s match, the French press highlighted the space conquered by the Frenchman and stabbed the Brazilian’s posture.

“The moment PSG takes the field, eight days after the 2nd season of “penaltygaty” [expressão criada pela mídia da França] during the victory against Montpellier (5-2), it is likely that all eyes will scrutinize the first signs of redemption. At the entrance of the Parisians to the warm-up, perhaps? Will it be Kylian Mbappé’s first pass to Neymar, or during the warm embrace that the Frenchman would offer the Brazilian if the latter scored the fourth goal in the (French) Championship and comforted him at the top of the scoreboard? L’Team.

Paris Saint-Germain’s last match was against Montpellier and the atmosphere on the pitch was not the best. As the Parisians thrashed their opponents, Mbappé showed irritation at not receiving a pass from Vitinha. On the other hand, Neymar did not concede a penalty to the Frenchman. On social media, the Brazilian still liked posts that were critical of PSG’s number 7.

Neymar pins newspaper

Due to the controversy between Neymar and Mbappé, the L’Team highlighted that the Frenchman is a man of full powers at Paris Saint-Germain, unlike the Brazilian who does not know the hierarchy of the club.

“Mbappé, is the man with full powers in Paris, and Neymar, is the one who does not understand that such a hierarchy could have been established; the artificial connivance of the beginnings has given way to a cold war of very hot egos that a success this Sunday will not necessarily be enough to appease. And you only have to look at Lionel Messi’s few icy gazes last Saturday to understand that the seven-time Ballon d’Or only moderately appreciates the situation. That he then spent the night in the company of Neymar, Marquinhos, Paredes and their wives in a nightclub in the capital, and this shows that the Argentine would have chosen his side if he had to…” L’Team.

PSG project changes are evaluated

In a tense week full of problems for coach Christophe Galtier, the French newspaper also evaluated the change in PSG’s project.

“Tensions in the dressing room, tensions behind the scenes, after just two days, PSG probably changed their project, but not really their daily life. On the pitch, on the other hand, the club has really changed its tactical system. Galtier has so far managed to implement what his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino never attempted over time. The first signs are promising optimism for the club in the capital”, added L’Equipe.