Next to her daughter, Giovanna Ewbank radicalizes the look and appears with colored hair: “Veio lá”

Giovanna Ewbank decides to comply with Titi’s request, radicalizes the look and shares the result on social networks; check out

Giovanna Ewbank closed the night of this Saturday (20) with a surprise beyond impressive. She decided to answer a request from her daughter, Auntieand radicalized her look alongside the 9-year-old girl.

In the afternoon, she disclosed in her stories that she was at the hairdresser with Auntie. “What am I up to? In fact we”questioned her in a box of questions and then posted a video of her daughter at the beauty salon.

One of his followers wrote: “You will change your hair”. Giovanna Ewbank then replied: “Titi made me a request and I decided to fulfill her request”.

Later, the presenter shared a reels of the result of this transformation. Mother and daughter dyed the ends of their hair pink and impressed the followers. “She made me a request and of course I couldn’t resist, because she’s my whole life! READY, the pink hair is here. I love you my daughter!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Of course the web went wild and the fans and followers of the wife of Bruno Gagliasso didn’t stop commenting. “They were beautiful”praised a netizen. “Titi always rocking”, pointed another. “Beautiful partners always! I loved mom and daughter doing things together, what a delight!” wrote one more.

Check the result:

racist attacks

The actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliassospoke out after a racist attack that the children Auntie and Blessaged 9 and 7, suffered in Portugal.

In an interview with Fantastic, the couple told how the family is doing after the racist attack carried out by a white woman against her children yesterday. In the excerpt of the video released by the network, the actor explains that the scenes that circulated through social networks of his wife screaming and cursing a woman was an act of ‘pain and indignation’.

“My wife’s cry there was one of pain, but it was also of indignation”, said the actor in an interview with the Globo program.