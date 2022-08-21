No queue, airport in the interior of SP attracts millionaires

An airport outside São Paulo is geared towards serving private jet flights for wealthy people and artists, such as billionaire Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX) or country duo Henrique and Juliano. São Paulo Catarina, located in São Roque (SP), is part of a new business model in the sector, which promises to be an alternative for those who want to have exclusivity when it comes to flying.

The location is the first private executive airport in the country, that is, it was built to serve private flights, both general aviation and air taxi. It opened in 2019 and, since 2021, it has been authorized to operate international flights. Landing can cost up to R$ 8,403.31, when it is made by planes from abroad that weigh between 48 and 96 tons.

Between 2020 and 2021, there was a 125.6% increase in the number of takeoffs and landings, according to the company, but it does not reveal the numbers.

The airport had net revenue of BRL 39.4 million in 2021, an increase of 96.5% compared to the previous year.

Even located outside São Paulo (the place is about 60 km from the center of the capital), it has attracted the public that prioritizes private flights.

One of the main reasons is the lack of queues. As it does not have much movement, it is not necessary to wait for other landings and take-offs, not even to disembark. In addition, the space has its own air traffic control and immigration, health surveillance and customs services for those arriving from abroad.

Another differential is the luxury service offered at Catarina. There, passengers can count on 24-hour concierge services, rental of armored vehicles, private lounges for embarkation and disembarkation, meeting room, among other services in this market niche.

Meals served on board are prepared by the Fasano restaurant staff.

high capacity

Catarina’s runway is 2,470 meters long. This is more than the airports of Congonhas, where the longest runway is 1,940 meters, and Campo de Marte, with a runway of 1,600 meters in length (both in the capital of São Paulo)

This size allows the executive airport to receive large jets, such as the Gulfstream G650ER, the model that Elon Musk used to come to Brazil in May, the Embraer Lineage and the Falcon 8X. These are models that can fly to Europe and North America nonstop.

Currently, the space has eight hangars, three of which were inaugurated in early 2022. By the end of 2021, the five existing hangars were 100% occupied, with 71 aircraft stored on site.

The site has a total area of ​​5.2 million m², with 50,000 m² of yards and 50,000 m² of hangars, where you can find aircraft maintenance centers.

The airport’s location, on Castelo Branco highway, also facilitates access to the Faria Lima axis in the capital of São Paulo. As a result, those arriving by executive jet do not need to cross the city center to reach these locations.

Revenue

The location generates income from four sources:

Hangarage (aircraft guard and parking service)

Sale of services such as cleaning, aircraft polishing and catering

Movements (landing and take-off rates)

air taxi services

Landing on Catarina can cost up to R$ 8,403.31, when it is made by planes from abroad that weigh between 48 and 96 tons. At the same time, planes weighing between 48 and 100 tons must pay BRL 9,008.07 for a landing made at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP) and BRL 9,120.91 when the landing takes place at Brasília (DF) airport. .

Landings on domestic flights made by lighter aircraft cost less. The cheapest operation, carried out with aircraft weighing up to one ton, costs R$204.70 in Catarina, R$197.54 in Brasília and R$195.09 in Viracopos.

This rule applies to general aviation aircraft, which does not include airline aircraft, which have a different billing system.

Competitors in sight

Antares Polo Aeronáutico will have the first executive terminal located in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) Image: Publicity/Antares Aeronautical Pole

The São Paulo airport should have two new competitors in the coming years: Antares Polo Aeronáutico, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Aerovale, in Caçapava (SP).

Both, unlike Catarina, are being built to be industrial and commercial hubs in addition to the executive airport.

Antares is located in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, and can encompass an important slice of agribusiness entrepreneurs who intend to travel, but do not want to have to go through Santa Genoveva airport, in the state capital. Its delivery is scheduled for 2024, and the site’s runway will be 1,800 meters long.

There should also be the installation of a hub focused on executive aviation, with companies and service providers, in addition to maintenance and logistics operations.

In São Paulo, on the way between the capital and Rio de Janeiro, the Aerovale is located. Scheduled to be delivered in 2014, the work had to be stopped due to environmental embargoes, and was only resumed in 2015, at a slow pace.

The construction company Penido, responsible for the work, also faced financial problems in the period, but the airport’s executive director, Rogério Penido, says that sales of the lots should be resumed by the beginning of 2023.

Aerovale already has a runway ready and approved by Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), leaving only the works on the lots around it and the completion of the construction of the executive terminal in order to start operations.