Nobody believed in Casemiro in São Paulo. And how he became United and the national team’s R$311 million star – Prisma

If the feeling of the direction of the Sao Paulo today is of pride, and happiness for receiving an unexpected R$ 12 million for the sale of Casemiro from Real Madrid to Manchester Unitedin 2013 the feeling was completely different.

Nine years ago, the board of then president Juvenal Juvêncio celebrated having made an excellent deal by selling the 21-year-old midfielder to the Spanish club.

For 7 million euros, currently R$ 34 million.

The negotiation was considered very successful by the behavior of the player himself. He had gotten lost in the transition from grassroots to professional.





Those who closely followed the CT of Barra Funda noticed.

Casemiro was carried away by the quick fame.

For the call-ups for Brazilian youth teams.

Although he had a lot of potential, he was marked by not dedicating himself to training. He acted like he didn’t need to.





It disobeyed tactical guidelines.

There was a lack of humility, guaranteed the sectorists, journalists who followed the daily life of São Paulo.

He, who was promoted with great hope on the part of the directors, began to be questioned by the press, by the fans, by the advisers. He could not establish himself as the absolute holder.

So much so that it came as a general surprise when Real Madrid wanted his loan. Only Ney Franco, who commanded the team, warned the managers that, if Casemiro changed, regained focus and accepted, without question, the coach’s determinations, he would become the great player that everyone expected from the base.

But Juvenal’s order was for Casemiro to be loaned to Real Madrid. The player’s departure took place thanks to scouts from the Spanish club, who were already watching him from the base.

Juvenal set the 21-year-old midfielder’s pass at €7 million. And he believed he had made one of the great deals of his life as a manager.

The negotiation was seen with great surprise not only by the leadership of São Paulo, which had failed to see so much potential in the athlete.





And he was betting on another midfielder from the base, Zé Vitor.

Much of the press no longer had faith in the player.

Many journalists doubted that the midfielder would be successful in Spanish football.

Several who applaud him today.

Real Madrid officials knew about the Brazilian’s fame.

And they realized how immature he was.

They dispatched him straight to Real Madrid Castilla, which is the Madrid club’s B team.

The praise reached José Mourinho, who watched him play. And he took him to the first team. After five months, the management of Real Madrid bought Casemiro, gladly paid the 7 million euros.

Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Real Madrid in 2014 and wanted more experienced players in midfield. And he recommended the loan of Casemiro. Porto was interested. I bet a lot on the vibrant steering wheel that the Brazilian had become. The Portuguese management insisted on including a clause in the loan contract. That, in order not to exercise the right to buy him for 15 million euros, R$78 million, Real Madrid would have to pay 7.5 million euros, around R$39 million.

Casemiro’s great performances in Portugal and Khedira’s success with Juventus made him feel regret in the direction of Real Madrid. And she spent 7.5 million euros to re-sign the player that was hers.

Since then, since 2015, Casemiro has not stopped growing. He established himself as an absolute starter not only for Real Madrid, but for the Brazilian national team. Essential piece.

Many important people from São Paulo followed Casemiro’s worldwide rise in surprise. Its real potential was not seen in Morumbi.

Five-time Champions League winner, three-time club world champion, three-time Spanish champion, three-time UEFA Supercup champion, three-time Spanish Supercup champion.

At 30, he couldn’t resist Manchester United’s harassment. He realized it was his last chance to make a big move, despite having an exceptional contract with Real Madrid, until 2025.

Manchester United’s proposal was fabulous.

60 million euros, around R$311 million. Plus the possibility of another 10 million euros, around R$52 million. The plus is linked to the number of matches as a starter.

The midfielder will receive 18.3 million pounds a year in England. That is, R$ 111.9 million.

São Paulo, as a training club, was entitled to R$ 12 million for the transaction.

The rigidity, firmness, discipline that Real Madrid and Porto demand from their players transformed Casemiro.

They turned him into one of the world’s leading midfielders.

Absolute holder and one of the leaders of the Brazilian team.

Not even the most optimistic of São Paulo’s leaders, in 2013, dreamed that the egocentric and stubborn young man would get this far.

Zé Vitor didn’t work out. He was loaned to Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), São Caetano, Chapecoense. Without a contract with São Paulo, he went to Rio Claro, São Carlos, Atibaia, Itabaiana, Karmiotissa (Cyprus) and União Frederiquense, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The steering wheel is the same 30 years old as Casemiro…



