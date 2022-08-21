Nota Fiscal Paulista releases R$ 35.6 million; see how to rescue

Consumers registered in the program São Paulo Invoice can now redeem the values ​​of purchases and donations made in April this year. The São Paulo State Finance and Planning Department released R$ 35.6 million. See how to redeem the money.

The program was created in October 2007. Through it, up to 30% of ICMS collected by commerce is distributed to consumers. Valid for those who are registered in the program and request the tax document with the inclusion of the CPF or CNPJ number.

São Paulo Invoice

The amounts released in August refer to purchases and donations in April this year. According to data from the São Paulo State Department of Finance and Planning, R$ 16.8 million of the total are from people who included their CPF in the invoice during purchases.

The remainder – R$ 18.4 million – goes to philanthropic institutions to use the resource in carrying out projects. The transfer of available amounts goes to the consumer’s current or savings account.

The money transfer is done in two ways: through the website or application of the Nota Fiscal Paulista program. The consumer must inform the CPF/CNPJ and password.

The money falls into the indicated account within 20 days. The minimum transfer amount is BRL 0.99. According to the Secretariat, the program credits are available to the consumer within one year after the release of the money.

After this period the credit returns to the State Treasury accounts. This year alone, more than R$ 259 million has already returned in the form of credit to consumers. Release is monthly. Since the program was created, the amount has reached R$ 17.6 billion, including credit and premiums.