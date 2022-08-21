Despite frequent criticism from their customers, Nubank and Banco Inter remain on the list of the main digital banks in the country. And this week both companies released their latest quarterly results, with numbers that might surprise you. After the disclosure, the shares of both companies soared, but analysts are not that excited. Want to know more? Check it out below.

Nubank and Banco Inter release quarterly results

Thus, according to what has been disclosed, both the Nubank how much the Inter Bank had good results in their quarter, since the performance of their shares was extremely positive after the announcement. In the case of Nubank, around 1 pm last Tuesday (16), the shares shot up 16% on Nyse. Banco Inter shares rose 8% on Nasdaq.

The point is that, even with the seemingly exciting scenario, analysts do not share all this positivity towards companies. Of course, the two managed to record considerable increases in revenue. Nubank, including, with a 200% increase in total annual net revenue, while Banco Inter had a high of 88%, also representative.

The problem is that, on the other hand, the two digital banks have a problem in common: high default rates. In the case of Nubank, this rate rose 0.6 percentage point, reaching 4.1% of the customer base in this situation. At Banco Inter, the increase was a little lower, 0.2 percentage point, which takes the institution to 3.4% of total default.

Despite appearing to be an insignificant increase, this was a negative surprise for Nubank and also for Banco Inter. The latter, by the way, should have an even greater increase in delinquency between the third and fourth semesters, according to projections.

