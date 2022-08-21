NUBANK: see how to make the first deposit to activate your account

As a digital financial institution, the Nubank does not have a physical agency. For this reason, some customers have doubts about the deposit methods to activate their fintech account. It is possible to deposit by:

BOLETO: Simply generate a payment slip in the form of deposit and pay at another financial institution or at Casas Lotéricas; or

TED: Transfer any amount from another to activate your account.

Deposit via PIX

Deposits can also be made by the PIX PFor that, just inform the bank data or the tool key to transfer a value from any other branch. In addition, PIX guarantees practicality, since it is possible to carry out transactions at any time, every day of the week, including holidays and weekends.

Deposit by bank slip and TED

However, it is worth noting that when making a deposit by bank slip, for example, the money can be recognized within three business days. If you want to use this feature, generate the bill in your digital account and print or copy the barcode to make the payment at another bank or authorized establishment.

In the case of TED, agencies may charge a fee to make the transfer. However, not all institutions charge to make the transaction for the Nubankbut it is important to check if your snake.

See how to increase your card limit

The credit card of Nubank is one of the most requested in the financial market today. The digital bank card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, most of the time the limit granted is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.