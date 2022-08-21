Old man from Rio reacts to tragedy with innocent

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) blames himself for the death of Roberto (Cauê Campos), who drowns while saving Solano’s (Rafael Sieg) life. The entity still tries to resurrect the boy, claiming that it’s not his time yet, but it can’t.

Tenório’s youngest son (Murilo Benício) will suspect that the jagunço is the one who shot José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) at the behest of his father, and goes to the bandit’s house to ask to see the gun that Zuleica’s lover (Aline Borges) gave him.

The bandit accepts to go to the farm of Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia). Along the way, the Velho do Rio appears in the form of a large anaconda and attacks Solano to avenge his grandson.

The jagunço falls into the water, but will be saved by Roberto. The boy won’t be so lucky and ends up drowning, and his body will be left behind by the rogue. Repentant, the Old Man from Rio tries, in vain, to bring him back to life. Check out!

In Pantanal, Roberto dies by mistake of Velho do Rio

In the next chapters of the novel Pantanal, Roberto drowns while saving Solano’s life. Suspicious of the jagunço’s relationship with Tenório, Zuleica’s youngest son (Aline Borges) will arouse the thief’s fury by filling him with questions.

Hired by the land grabber to finish off the family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), the bandit hits José Lucas, who disappears into the woods, being rescued and treated by the Velho do Rio.

In this, Marcelo’s brother fears that Tenório has something to do with the attack and goes to probe the hired killer. “What are you going to mess with this for?”, asks the professional sniper.

“To see if it’s the same caliber as the gun my father gave you… Or another one he has at home”, replies the student.

Solano tries to change the boy’s mind by appealing to the blood ties that unite him to the colonel. “I’m not going to blame anyone without proof, but I won’t accept being an accomplice in this situation”, Roberto counters. Marcelo’s brother and Solano go to Tenório’s farm by boat.

Along the way, a giant anaconda appears and pounces on Solano. “Don’t move, Solano… And, whatever happens, don’t look back!”, Roberto signals, in front of the snake. Curious, the bandit turns and faces the snake.

“Calm down, Solano… Don’t mess with her, she won’t do anything”, insists the teenager. “I’m going to end her race”, he reacts. The bully goes up and during the fight, he ends up falling into the river.

Roberto then reaches out to help him and ends up being pulled by the bandit. The killer manages to climb back into the vessel, but does nothing to stop the student from drowning.

Immediately regretful, the jagunço puts Tenório’s heir on the boat and tries to revive him, but as it doesn’t work, he throws the paulistano’s body back into the water and leaves.

“Poor thing… He died in the anaconda’s embrace. We’ll see you on the other side!”, he says before leaving.

The sequence shows the Velho do Rio in his human form trying to resurrect Roberto. “Come back, boy… Come back, it’s not your time! You didn’t deserve this. You didn’t!”, the protector of nature will lament.

The scene will air soon on the nine o’clock soap opera.

