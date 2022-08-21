Ophir Loyola warns of lung cancer; see the symptoms!

The White August Campaign was created to make the population aware of lung cancer prevention, the month in which the World Day to Combat the disease (1st) is celebrated.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), by the year 2022, 30,200 new cases are expected in Brazil, 17,760 in men and 12,440 in women. The annual number of deaths from the disease is almost the same, about 30 thousand deaths from lung cancer.

In Belém, the Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL), a reference in Oncology in the North region, has 169 patients under treatment, 93 men and 76 women.

The main factors for the development of lung cancer are smoking and passive exposure to tobacco.

According to the specialist in thoracic surgery, Augusto César Sales, from the Ophir Loyola Hospital, malignant neoplasm is an alteration in the tumor cell that reproduces in a disorderly way.

“When disordered cell development occurs, abnormal reproduction of this tissue increases within the lung parenchyma,” explained Sales.

The doctor points out that 85% of lung cancer cases are related to cigarettes and direct tobacco smoke.

“Approximately 5,000 substances are found in cigarettes, of which 55 are carcinogenic and 20 can cause lung cancer. The main ones are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. From this relationship between lung cancer and smoking, there is a high association in relation to dose and response, that is, the relationship between the mortality of smokers and non-smokers increases in direct proportion to the number of cigarettes smoked per day, according to the time of exposure to the drug. smoking”, explained Augusto César.

The specialist also draws attention to the 15% of lung cancer patients who have never smoked. “We have people who live with smokers in the same environment and other risk factors that may be associated with the development of this type of cancer in the non-smoking population, such as genetic factors, environmental pollution and exposure to certain gases and heavy metals, especially at work. , like silica,” he said.

A 63-year-old farmer Odair Geraldo, 63, a resident of the city of Sapucaia, located in the southeastern region of Pará, smoked for years and only quit smoking after the discovery of lung cancer. Odair has been hospitalized at the HOL for 30 days, undergoing tests and treatment to prepare for the surgery.

“The symptoms were flu, I had a fever, pain in my legs and arms. When I left for work I felt tired and in a lot of pain, 15 days later I decided to go to the health post, the doctors transferred me to the hospital in Redenção. There they did the necessary tests and soon I was referred to Ophir Loyola, where I am being treated very carefully. Today, I know that the best way to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke, so I tell everyone around me to stop smoking and that I am an example of what can happen if the addiction continues,” said the patient.

Prevention occurs through not smoking and avoiding being close to smokers, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding environments with intense pollution and staying away from exposure to chemical agents.

Furthermore, according to the specialist, the chances of acquiring the disease are small in a person who had a smoking habit and stopped smoking more than five years ago. “The main prevention is not to smoke. This reduces not only the incidence of lung cancer, but cancers of the bladder, mouth, pancreas and other types”, added the thoracic surgeon.

The disease can occur between 30 and 80 years, however, the highest incidence is from 69 years. The tumor is usually silent and usually diagnosed in advanced stages.

The initial symptoms of the disease are not very clear and appear late, such as frequent coughing, shortness of breath and bloody sputum.

Given this situation, the surgeon warns that early detection is the crucial point to increase the chances of an effective treatment. X-rays and chest CT scans are the first tests requested, followed by other complementary tests that may indicate suspicion.

“Lung cancer is a very aggressive disease. It is necessary to establish increasingly effective treatments against the disease. The main ones are surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The best effect is when these three pillars come together, that is, when the patient performs all the procedures, as he has a better result in relation to the treatment. The intervention is defined according to the size of the tumor and the degree of involvement of the lymph nodes”, highlighted Sales.