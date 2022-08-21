Palmeiras beats Grêmio again and goes to the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship | Brazilian female

Palmeiras is in the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. On Saturday night, Verdão beat Grêmio 2-1, at Allianz Parque, and secured a place among the top four teams in the competition. Carol Rodrigues and Ary Borges, for Alviverdes, and Caty, for Grêmio, scored the goals of the duel in São Paulo.

The equal result served Palmeiras for the huge advantage acquired in the first leg, in Rio Grande do Sul. The palestrinas thrashed the tricolors 5-0 at Arena do Grêmio and worked their advantage comfortably this Saturday.

Best team in the classification phase, Palmeiras awaits the definition of the duel between Corinthians and Real Brasília to know the opponent of the semifinal. The arch-rivals Alvinegro won the first duel by 2 to 0, away from home and decides the spot this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

Needing an unlikely result to reverse the confrontation, Grêmio started the match well and scared the Palmeiras goal at the beginning, with a dangerous shot from Cássia. However, in front of the best team in the competition so far, the visiting team ended up giving in.

Palmeiras advanced to the semifinals of the Brazilian Women's Championship

At 17 minutes, Julia Bianchi hit a beautiful cross in the head of Carol Rodrigues, who climbed higher than Monica and deflected to open the scoring for Palmeiras. The classification, close since the rout in the first game, was a matter of time.

Even with a huge disadvantage, Grêmio followed with a more offensive posture and managed to reach the tie. In the 36th minute, Caty received a cross from the left and hit a beautiful cover kick over goalkeeper Jully.

In the second stage, more comfortable with the huge advantage, Palmeiras occupied Grêmio’s defensive field more and created good opportunities, such as the dangerous shot by Byanca Brasil, in the 24th minute, and the header by Ary Borges, in the 30th.

Palmeiras maintained the great advantage of the first game against Grêmio

Ary Borges, by the way, gave the victory to the palestrinas in the 34th minute. After a corner kick by Byanca Brasil, the midfielder deflected it and headed into the left corner of Lorena, who made a look and let the ball into Grêmio’s goal.