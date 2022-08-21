Palmeiras lineup: Abel ends preparation and will have maximum strength against Flamengo | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Saturday morning at the Football Academy and ended the preparation for the confrontation against Flamengo, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

After activation work in the weight room of the center of excellence and a warm-up already on the lawn, Abel Ferreira’s technical commission led a recreational activity.

The holders were separated to improve rehearsed plays, set pieces, specific moves, among other aspects.

Abel Ferreira talks with Tiago Costa, performance analyst, during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco

Verdão will have the return of Gustavo Scarpa for this Sunday’s match. The attacking midfielder was spared in the Derby against Corinthians in the last round dealing with swelling in his right foot after being stepped on in a duel against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores.

Without embezzlement, Palmeiras should enter the field with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 48 points, nine more than Flamengo and Corinthians, in second and third place, respectively.

Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco

