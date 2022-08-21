Palmeiras vs Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

This Sunday, Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. In what will practically be an “early final”, Verdão tries to open 12 points of advantage in the leadership, while Mengão tries to stay alive in the search for the title.

With 48 points, the São Paulo team is the current leader of the national team, with 48 points conquered, resulting from 14 victories, six draws and two defeats. Abel Ferreira’s team had the week free to train and arrives refreshed for the match.

In the last round, Verdão beat rival Corinthians, 1-0, in the heart of Neo Química Arena. Thus, he extended his lead in the lead to nine points and is now trying to repeat and improve the feat.

All players in the squad trained normally during the rare ‘full week’. The only exception is midfielder Jailson, who underwent surgery on his right knee and is on a special schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Flamengo, in turn, has been rocked by six consecutive victories in the Brasileirão. Dorival Júnior’s team – who took the runner-up position in the last round – is now trying to close the gap to leader Palmeiras.

With the main names available, the coach should put a team closer to the one considered to be the starter, but he will preserve some athletes aiming at other competitions, such as Filipe Luís. It is worth remembering that Rubro-Negro enters the field for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday.

The expectation is also around Pulgar and Varela, new reinforcements of Mengão, listed for the first time.

The retrospect of the duel presents a balance between the two teams. In 103 games played, there are 38 victories for Palmeiras, 30 draws and 35 triumphs for Flamengo.

At Allianz Parque, where the game will take place, there is a new harmony. Since its opening in 2015, there have been seven matches between Verdão and Rubro-Negro. So far, there are already two wins for each side and three draws. In addition, the teams are equal in the number of goals scored in the matches played, with eleven for each.

PALM TREES x FLAMENGO

PALM TREES x FLAMENGO

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 8/21/2022, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: TV Globo (including SP and RJ), Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa; Ron (Lopez). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jailson (recovering from surgery on his right knee)

hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Rony, Flaco López, Abel Ferreira (coach), Vítor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant)

Suspended: There is not

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal (João Gomes), Everton Ribeiro (Marinho) and Arrascaeta (Everton Cebolinha); Gabi and Pedro (Lazarus). Technician: Dorival Junior.



Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Diego Alves (injured)

hanging: Matheuzinho, Lázaro, Fabrício Bruno and Léo Pereira

Suspended: Hugo Souza (third yellow)