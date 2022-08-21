‘Pantanal’: new character will appear to kill Bruaca, Alcides and José Leôncio’s family at the behest of Tenório | come around

Before you start, do you want to know who will play Solano? We tell you here! 👇
Like many locals in the region, Solano will arrive via the hut. On the trip, he will exchange few words with Eugênio, who will warn about the fact that Tenório is a difficult man.
“The pawns that I had there were very lucky in life. His farm is known as Retiro Pôca Bóia for no reason”, says Eugênio.
“I’m looking for a job, young man… I’ll take care of the food later”, Solano will answer.
As soon as the boat is parked in the usual port, Solano will go to Tenório’s farm, who will welcome him with open arms. In their first conversation, the farmer will advise you to be discreet. “Here you’ll have to answer a lot of questions… So it’s not too much leash for conversation”, he will recommend.
Next, Tenório will ask about the contractor’s weapon.
“In my time, there were none of those things”, he will say, when he sees the object of a professional model, in the backpack.
When he says he wants to see José Leôncio, Jove, Tadeu and José Lucas dead, Solano will ask the name of the farmer’s wife who will also have to be liquidated.
“Maria Bruaca. But, for some time now, she’s only taken care of Maria”, Tenório will lie. “I want her to be the first… She and a little pawn named Alcides… Who slept in that bed over there.”
Finally, Solano will agree to the request and give his notice:
“We just need to hit how much it’s going to be per head? That Maria and the pawn, it’s not that difficult.