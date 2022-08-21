Pantanal: Trindade appears in a mysterious way during Irma’s birth and the baby’s macabre attitude at birth draws attention: “It’s not crying…”

The pawn will help with the birth, but no one will be able to see him

Since discovering the pregnancy, Sister (Camila Morgado) has not had a single minute of peace, the reason: the pact of the child’s father with the cramullion. It was precisely because of this that Trinity (Gabriel Sater) decided to leave without a trace to prevent the “evil spirit” from taking the child.

During the birth, a mystery will take the audience by surprise. In addition to the appearance of Trindade, a macabre attitude of the baby-devil will draw attention: instead of crying, the child will laugh at birth. The moment will occur when Mariana’s daughter is at risk of life due to the complicated delivery. She won’t have enough contraction for the baby to come.

Very scared, Irma goes so far as to say that the child will only be born with the presence of the father, and that’s where the mystery happens: Trinity will appear next to the bed, but no one will be able to see him. The viola player then places his hands on the belly of the mother of his child. Until, suddenly, you can hear a child’s laughter.

From the living room, Mariana (Selma Egrei) reacts: “It’s not crying!” watch the donut. “Ara… I’ve never seen such a thing before”, shoot, Filó (Dira Paes). “And how many strands of cramulão have you seen born”, questions, Zefa (Paula Barbosa). Meanwhile, in Irma’s room, Trindade looks at her son, who smiles. Irma also misses her son’s crying and questions the child’s father. “He doesn’t have any reason to cry anymore. I cut the tie that held people’s lives together. And I’ll carry our promise with me”, the pawn will say, referring to the link with the cramullion.

The violist delivers the baby into the mother’s arms and Filó enters the room: “How were you born?” she asks. “As he told me he wanted to be born… By his father’s hands. Otherwise my son would not be born”, answers Irma. The cook and Mariana exchange looks, startled. “More then… Where is he?”, wants to know Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto), since mother and son will be alone in the room.