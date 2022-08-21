Pará reaches 6 confirmed cases of new smallpox, says Sespa

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers new smallpox a public health emergency of national importance. In Brazil, so far, there is no medicine or vaccine registered with the indication of treatment or prevention of the disease, which is why health authorities remain on alert.

Anvisa waives registration of monkeypox vaccines

According to a press release sent by the Health Department (SESPA), there are six confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Pará, residents of the municipality of Belém (three), Ananindeua (two) and one in Santarém. The Secretariat also informs that another 16 cases were discarded. “Still, ten suspected cases are still under investigation, notified by: Santarém (five), Ananindeua (one) and Belém (four)”, the statement reads.

Sespa also details that follow-up and monitoring of patients are carried out by municipal health departments, and emphasizes that confirmed cases are imported from other states and that there is no local transmission.

MONITORING IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health, through the Situation Room, installed on May 23, monitors the notifications of Monkeypox cases worldwide and, in Brazil, in addition to monitoring, the investigation of cases is also carried out, as well as the preparation of technical documents to promote public actions. The room has been involved in the standardization of information and in the guidance of notification and investigation flows for the State, Municipal and Federal District Health Departments, as well as for the Central and Reference Public Health Laboratories.

ABOUT THE DISEASE



Monkeypox is a disease caused by the Monkeypox virus of the genus Orthopoxvirus and family Poxviridae. The name derives from the species in which the disease was initially described in 1958. It is a zoonotic viral disease, in which its transmission to humans can occur through contact with an infected animal or human or with human body material containing the virus. Despite the name, it is important to note that non-human primates are not reservoirs of the smallpox virus. Although the reservoir is unknown, the main candidates are small rodents (eg, squirrels) in the tropical forests of Africa, mainly in West and Central Africa. Monkeypox is commonly found in these regions and people with the disease are occasionally identified outside of them, usually in connection with travel to areas where Monkeypox is endemic.

Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or recently contaminated objects. The rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the genitals. Recently detected cases showed a preponderance of lesions in the genital area. The rash goes through different stages and may look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a crust, which then falls off. When the crust disappears, the person stops infecting others. The difference in appearance with chickenpox or syphilis is the uniform evolution of the lesions.

The World Health Organization has issued an alert on cases of the disease in non-endemic countries. Thus, on May 23, the Monkeypox Situation Room was activated at the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health to coordinate the response to probable cases of the disease in the country and organize actions related to surveillance and health care. This structure makes it possible to detect cases, assess risks and health impacts and; monitor and analyze the data to support the decision-making of managers and technicians, in the appropriate and timely strategic guidelines for coping with the public health event.