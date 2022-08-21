Petrobras seeks the ‘new pre-salt’ off the coast of Amapá

After BP and Total gave up exploring Foz do Amazonas, Petrobras decided to pursue what could be one of the biggest discoveries in Brazil after the pre-salt on its own. Renamed Amapá Águas Profundas, the state company expects to drill the first well in the northern region of the country later this year, according to the executive manager responsible for the area, Mario Carminatti.

In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast, Carminatti informed that since last year the company has been preparing to explore the new frontier, which has as a precedent the success obtained in neighboring countries. The region of the Foz do Amazonas basin is considered promising because its geology is similar to the basins of Guyana and Suriname, where other companies have already made relevant discoveries of oil and gas, including Total.

“The logistical base for the air transport of the well drilling operations scheduled for the second half of 2022 in the Amapá Águas Profundas region will be in the municipality of Oiapoque (AP). The studies on the regional infrastructure were carried out throughout 2021 and the adaptation actions will start soon”, said the executive.

The first well will be drilled 160 kilometers off the northern coast of Amapá, in a water depth of around 2,800 meters. Capex (investment) reserved for the new frontier until 2026 is US$ 2 billion, or 38% of the total planned by the state company for exploration in the next four years.

According to Carminatti, Petrobras is in the final stages of contracting and mobilizing goods and services for the implementation of works to adapt the aerodrome, to allow its safe operation in support of offshore exploratory drilling activities.

Infrastructure

To make this operation viable, improvements will be needed in the communication infrastructure, connectivity and hospitality in Amapá, informed the executive. The company also plans, as in other places where it operates, to develop socio-environmental projects in the region, which should be included in the company’s next Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.

“With the annual review of the Strategic Plan, the regions in which the company will invest and where it will have operations are defined. Based on these investments and drivers, the portfolio of socio-environmental projects is reviewed, seeking to include the regions where Petrobras has operations”, explained Carminatti .

According to the executive, innovative technological solutions will be adopted on the equatorial margin, as was the case with the pre-salt layer, but using advances that did not exist at the time. The new Petrobras supercomputer, the Pegasus, for example, will be fundamental for the efficiency of exploration, as it has the capacity to present better-defined images of the unknown frontier.

“In the Equatorial Margin, we will adopt solutions connected with the best ESG practices (environmental, social and governance), combining innovation, efficiency and carbon footprint reduction”, he said.

Internationally recognized for its operations in deep and ultra-deep waters, Petrobras will improve on the new frontier in the extreme of the country what it learned during the pre-salt exploration.

Technologies that use state-of-the-art algorithms will be used; data intelligence and high performance computers (HPC); expansion of remote operation, considerably reducing possible environmental risks; efficient use of seismic, geological and well data, from the initial phases of the exploratory project to the development of the fields, with the objective of reducing interventions; and the optimization of the number of specialized vessels and wells drilled, with the objective of maintaining operational safety and, consequently, reducing the impacts of exploration and production activities.

Environmental issues

The Brazilian equatorial margin was the big star of the 11th Bidding Round for oil and natural gas areas by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in 2013, being the largest signature bonus paid to the government in the auction for a consortium formed by Total (40%), Petrobras (30%) and BP (30%), worth R$ 345.9 million.

At the time, the ANP estimated that there was a potential of 30 billion barrels of oil in the Equatorial Margin – Foz do Amazonas, Pará-Maranhão, Barreirinhas, Ceará and Potiguar basins – with a recoverable volume (effective production) of 7.5 billion barrels of oil, a volume that could be much higher with the new technologies developed by Petrobras. In neighboring Guyana, which has the same geological context, Exxon has been making discoveries since 2015 that already add up to 5 billion barrels of recoverable reserves and predicts that it could reach 10 billion recoverable reserves.

The delay in obtaining the environmental license and the option of Total and BP for investments in renewable energy left Petrobras alone in the operation. Total abandoned the consortium in 2020 and BP in 2021. In May this year, the Brazilian state-owned company received authorization from the environmental agency for a pre-operational simulation in Amapá, which will be analyzed by Ibama for possible concession of a license for exploration at the site.

Considered an environmentally sensitive area, the operation in the region is opposed by Greenpeace, which indicates the existence of coral reefs that extend from Amapá to Maranhão, a thesis contested by some specialists, who claim that in the region there are actually banks of rhodolites (algae red) fossils, dead and lifeless. Another complaint is that in any oil spill there would be contamination of the mangroves of Amapá and Pará, in addition to threatening the Guyanas, which would require an international agreement for exploration to begin to be made.

In the simulated operation, Petrobras will have to prove to Ibama that there is no risk of contamination in the area and expose the control measures in case there are accidents in the region.