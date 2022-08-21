Petrópolis has first confirmed case of monkeypox

20/Aug 13:28 By Newsroom/Tribuna de Petrópolis

print





insert_link



Petrópolis had confirmation, this Friday (19), of the first case of monkeypox – monkeypox. According to information released by the Department of Health, it is a 45-year-old man, who “possibly contracted the disease in another city, as he was visiting a municipality in the state, which has the highest number of records of the disease”. According to the folder, which did not give further details about the patient’s recovery and also did not disclose the name of the city visited by the man, Mayor Rubens Bomtempo has already convened the Scientific Committee to align health measures. The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, at 3 pm, at Fiocruz, in Valparaíso.

“We are attentive and monitoring possible developments in the number of cases in the municipality. Even before the emergence of suspected cases in the city, our emergency and emergency gateways were already prepared with teams oriented to the necessary referrals”, said Mayor Rubens Bomtempo.

According to the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo, the first patient care took place on August 11 at the Municipal Hospital Nelson de Sá Earp, where the blood and secretion samples were collected and sent for laboratory tests. “The patient was informed of the positive result, however, he had already remained isolated since the classification as a suspected case of the disease. In addition to this confirmed case, between July and August, the Epidemiological Surveillance Coordination received three other notifications. Two of them were discarded and one remains under review,” he explains.

In case of signs and symptoms, which include fever, headache, back and muscle pain, rash, chills and tiredness, the patient should seek any of the emergency units in the municipality, such as Cascatinha, Centro and Itaipava or Leônidas Emergency Room. Sampaio. Pregnant women and postpartum women should seek care at the HAC. The incubation period is typically 6 to 16 days, but can last up to 21 days.

Through the Epidemiological Surveillance Coordination, the Health Department has already carried out two epidemiological alerts and a technical note for all health units, from primary care, to urgent and emergency and hospital areas, creating the flow to guarantee the notification of all suspected cases.

To prevent the disease, it is necessary to avoid contact with people with a confirmed diagnosis until the wounds heal. It is also essential to maintain sanitary measures such as the use of alcohol gel and washing your hands with soap and water.