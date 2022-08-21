Piqué is caught with new affair after separation from Shakira; see photos

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué was spotted with his new affair, student Clara Chía, 23, after the end of his 11-year relationship with singer Shakira. The program “Socialité”, of the Spanish TV Telecinco, published images of the new couple.

Piqué and Clara were photographed last night while enjoying a concert by Spanish singer Dani Martín in the city of Puigcerdà, Spain.

According to the program, the couple did not make a point of hiding and exchanged cuddles and kisses in front of everyone at the event, which was attended by 3,000 people. They were accompanied by the player’s family and friends.

Clara is a public relations student and is 12 years younger than Piqué. According to “Socialité”, they met at a bar and have been together for months. Currently, the 23-year-old works with events at ‘Kosmos’, the defender’s producer.

Piqué and Shakhira confirmed the separation in early June amid speculation about a possible infidelity by the Barcelona player. They have been together for over a decade and have two children: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Now separated, the defender and Shakira are defining how they will deal with the future of their two children. The Colombian woman wants Sasha and Milan to move with her to Miami, in the United States, while Piqué doesn’t want to stay away from the boys, according to the international press.

See photos of Piqué and Clara Chía:

Piqué and Clara Chia Image: Reproduction/Socialité