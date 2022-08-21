Player linked to Corinthians scores a goal and decides the classic in Serie B do Brasileiro; watch

This Saturday, Fessin, an athlete linked to Corinthians, scored the goal that decided the Campinas classic known as “Dérbi Campineiro”. With the player’s goal, Ponte Preta beat Guarani 1-0, in a duel held at Moisés Lucarelli, for the Brazilian Series B Championship.

Fessin belongs to Corinthians and is at Ponte Preta with a loan contract until the end of this season. The athlete hit a kick from outside the area at the angle, in the 36th minute of the second half, and the white-and-white club from Campinas beat Guarani for the Brasileirão in Série B.

The 23-year-old was signed by Corinthians in April 2018. Since then, Fessin has had no opportunities in the professional team. For the basic categories, the athlete made 35 matches for the Under-20 category and scored 12 goals.

In early 2019, Fessin suffered a serious injury to his tibia and was out of action for about a year. Recovered, the player was loaned to Bahia, and since June of last year he has played for Ponte Preta. The athlete’s loan contract was renewed until the end of 2022.

With the victory in the classic, Ponte Preta reached 32 points in Série B and is in eleventh place. In addition, the team sank the rival in the relegation zone. Guarani occupies the penultimate place in the tournament.

Check out the goal scored by Fessin

He did that? MADE YES What a shot by Fessin to open the scoring in # Derbi204 pic.twitter.com/71SLPi8yQ6 — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) August 20, 2022

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

