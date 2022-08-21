Players are warned about the death of Pietra Medeiros on the court and go into despair – Play

The sad news of the death of the futsal player Pietra Medeirosonly 20 years old, arrived in an unusual way for her teammates, the Taboão / Magnuswho was playing for the Women’s Futsal League.

After the end of the game, won by the Female/Unochapecó by 4-1, the athletes were notified of the death of their partner, affected by severe autoimmune hepatitis.

Immediately, the players threw themselves to the ground in despair and lamentation. Even one of the athletes from the Santa Catarina team, who was giving an interview at the time, could not proceed with the answers to the reporter.

See the moment the news hit the court

Futsal loses promising athlete

Pietra even had a liver transplant last Wednesday (17), but could not resist. She was considered one of the biggest revelations of the category. She was the 2022 Copa Libertadores da América Futsal champion.

The page of the team for which Pietra played mourned the death of the athlete. Fans and other futsal names, such as the player Amandinha, commented on the publication.

autoimmune hepatitis

According to the Brazilian Society of Hepatology, autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a “chronic liver disease that, when left untreated, can progress to cirrhosis with liver malfunction and eventually the need for liver transplantation.”

The disease can occur in any age group. However, it mainly affects women around 30 years old. It is not contagious and cannot be passed on to other people.

