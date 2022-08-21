Polygamous model says he earned more than BRL 9 million from videos on OnlyFans

Known as Arthur O Urso, the Brazilian model commented that he earned more than BRL 9 million from erotic videos on OnlyFans, since his entry on the platform in 2020. Famous for maintaining a relationship with eight women, he intends to include two more in the affective relationship.

According to the model, he earned more than R$250,000 a month from the intimate videos he posts on the adult content platform. In João Pessoa, Arthur O Urso believes he lives in the Playboy Mansion, but in Brazil.

In the pandemic, when he faced financial difficulties, the influencer thought about investing in adult content. For this, he said that he sought to “build stories” to entertain the public.

“We combined the useful with the pleasant. People were already curious to know how we lived in this more liberal world, so we brought that to the platform”, he highlighted in an interview with Globo.

The famous confesses that he saw the opportunity to work with something he likes and share more information with the public. With that, he commented on sex and that he considers himself addicted, as he tries to practice it every day with his partners.

“There are people who don’t believe it, but there are many ways to have sex, not just penetration. People generalize and think that only the act of penetration is sex, but it’s not quite like that. I think I’m addicted. me, I wouldn’t take care of anyone, not even one,” he explained.