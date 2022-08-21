Presidential candidates propose ending the spending cap, privatization, taxation of large fortunes and tax reform

With the start of the electoral campaign, Jovem Pan begins publishing reports on the government plans of the four best-placed candidates in the polls

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic presented proposals for the country’s economy



A little more than 40 days before the first shift of elections 2022, the contest for the Presidency of the Republic shows a consolidated scenario: the four first placed ones add up to almost 90% of the voting intentions, ahead of eight other opponents, who embitter 1% or even score. In this context, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leads with 47% support from likely voters, compared to 32% for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), which is running for the fourth time for the Planalto Palace without ever having reached the second round, adds up to 7%, while the senator Simone Tebet (MDB), rookie in the dispute, has a shy 2%, according to a DataFolha survey released on Thursday, 18. The numbers speak for themselves: despite the efforts of Ciro and Tebet, the protagonism of the election falls on Lula and Bolsonaro, who polarize the dispute. Despite this, a thorough analysis of government plans, statements in agendas or in hearings of the top four in the surveys indicate different ways of making a diagnosis of Brazil and offering ways to solve the country’s problems. With the start of the electoral campaign, the Young pan prepares a series of reports on the presidential candidates’ proposals for the country’s main themes. This week, the subject is economic guidelines.

Leader of polls on voting intentions, Lula defends the repeal of the spending cap and the creation of a ministry for micro and small companies. President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, talks about reducing public debts and more flexible labor rules. Ciro Gomes, on the other hand, proposes taxation of large fortunes, while Senator Simone Tebet talks about agribusiness with sustainability. Check it out below the main actions for the economy defended by the four candidates, following the order of the polls:

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

The government plan Workers’ Party (PT) predicts that an eventual Lula-Alckmin government will propose new labor legislation that expands social protection to the population, focusing on self-employed, domestic workers, teleworking, home office workers and application workers. Another focal point for economic recovery is the incentive to generate jobs through the resumption of investments in infrastructure, housing, mass reindustrialization and a proposal for land reform. Support for micro and small companies will also have space if Lula arrives at Planalto for the third time. In recent days, the PT started to declare that he intends to create a ministry to help small businesses. In relation to wages, the PT reinforces its policy of valuing minimum wages as a measure to recover the population’s purchasing power. When citing the return of the Bolsa Família program, the party does not establish a fixed amount – although Lula has said, more than once, that he intends to keep the amount of R$ 600 distributed by Auxílio Brasil –, but says that he intends to guarantee an “income compatible with the current needs of the population”.

Policy instituted in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), successor to the former president Dilma RousseffO spending ceiling will be revoked and the current fiscal regime will be revised to strengthen the Federal Planning and Budget System and allow for an expansion in public and private investments, in addition to protecting state-owned companies. Without giving details, the PT promises to simplify taxes and link them in a progressive chain so that “the poor pay less and the rich pay more”. There are also two economic goals stipulated as important in the government plan: fight tax evasion and inflation. The price of food will be attacked through the resumption of regulatory stocks linked to a national supply policy. A controversial topic during the Bolsonaro government, the price of fuel will be reviewed if Lula returns to power, with the promise of adapting the new pricing to the costs of national production. At one point, the PT government plan promises a major renegotiation of the debts of 66 million defaulting Brazilians in public banks. Free access to the Labor Court is also a policy defended by the PT document.

Jair Bolsonaro

For President and Reelection Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), two proposals are treated as a priority. The first one is to expand the group of those exempt from the Income tax, readjusting the salary range to R$ 2,500 per month. In practice, Bolsonaro recycles a commitment made in the 2018 campaign. At the time, the then federal deputy proposed exempting those who received up to five minimum wages (R$ 6,060 currently), but the idea never got off the ground. Another action that is listed in the guidelines as a “priority for the re-elected government”, according to a document registered in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE)is to maintain the value of R$ 600 of the Brazil aid. In fact, the measure would start from January 2023 – so far, however, the government has not defined details on the calculation in the Budget for the maintenance of this value. In addition, Bolsonaro wants to reduce public debts. For this, the president intends to transfer government expenditures, foreseen in the Budget, to the Congress. The president also says that he will respect the inflation target, which is defined by the Central Bank (BC), and the autonomy of the regulator. Regarding economic activity, Bolsonaro guarantees that he will propose more flexible labor rules, in addition to reducing the bureaucracy of the business environment and government bodies. He states that this type of action has already been carried out and resulted in savings of R$ 200 billion for companies, a value that, for the government, has been converted into more jobs in the Brazil. Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes also defend the continuity of privatization of state-owned companies. Regarding support for entrepreneurs, Bolsonaro says he will stimulate credit through the SIM Digital program. The initiative, in partnership with the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), offers guarantees in the contracting of loans and encourages the formalization of companies. Finally, another action, which should continue, is the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), which aims to attract private investment.

Ciro Gomes

Former minister Ciro Gomes and his deputy, Ana Paula Matos, also from the PDT, propose the creation of the National Development Project, with the aim of “recovering growth, the willingness of entrepreneurs to invest and of entrepreneurs to innovate and create new businesses”. Among the priorities mentioned is a comprehensive tax and tax reformbased on the reduction of tax incentives by 20% in the first year, as well as the recreation of the income tax and distributed dividends. According to the project, the actions will bring an impact of R$ 140 billion to the Union’s coffers. Still within the scope of tax composition, the former minister proposes reducing taxes on production and consumption and raising income. In this context, a differential from the other candidates is that Ciro Gomes includes in the program the taxation of large fortunes, a controversial topic among economists and market investors. The proposal is that taxpayers with income above BRL 20 million be taxed at 0.5%, which should reach 60,000 Brazilians and generate BRL 60 billion in revenue.

In other aspects, Ciro establishes the unification of five taxes: ISS, IPI, ICMS, PIS and Cofins. In the field of reforms, it projects a conclusion of the Social Security Reform, while in the social aspect, it proposes renegotiation of the private debt of families and companies, including participants in the Student Financing Fund (FIES); defends the establishment of workers’ rights by applications and the creation of the universal minimum income programwhich should be named after the former senator Eduardo Suplicy (PT), historical framework of the PT, author and main supporter of the proposal. The pedetista also wants the principle of “zero-based budgeting”, with detailing and review of all public expenditures, and the review of the company’s price policy. Petrobrasthe famous PPI, with a direct impact on fuels. With this set of actions and the Emergency Jobs Plan, the presidential candidate projects the creation of 5 million jobs in the first two years of government. “Come back [o Brasil] to be a more prosperous and happier nation”, concludes the document.

Simone Tebet

The government’s plan Simone Tebet (MDB), finally, is permeated by four main axes, three of which involve economic proposals. The program was developed together with the subtitles that make up the Brasil Para Todos group, which includes, in addition to the emedebistas, guidelines defended by the PSDB, Cidadania and Podemos. In this scenario, the first axis of planning focuses on the combating social inequalities and brings more subjective actions, such as reducing unemployment, underemployment or discouragement and encouraging income generation and formal employment. Next, the second axis is the green economywhich includes topics such as carbon market credit and defends the joint relationship of the agribusiness and sustainability. “It is necessary to end the false dichotomy that opposes environment and development”, says the text. The senator’s economic plan focuses on the partnership with the private sector, which makes up the third pillar of the government program. Among the concrete actions is the implementation of the tax reform in the first six months of management, whose main objectives will be simplification and social justice.

The tax reform, with the creation of the Value Added Tax (VAT), will also be the focus of the Ministry of Economy, as well as the change in the Income Tax table and the administrative reform, crucial milestones for a “more efficient, agile, productive and citizen-friendly State”. In several statements, the parliamentarian also defended the recreation of the Ministry of Planning, which was extinguished by the Bolsonaro administration, which opted for the merger of several portfolios in the Economy. “Before announcing the team, to give peace of mind to the market, we need to give peace of mind to people. There, more important than the Minister of Economy, is the Minister of Planning”, she said when being made presidential. In the social field, Tebet proposes the reduction of the cost of electric energy, the permanent fight against inflation; annual minimum wage adjustments due to inflation and microcredit to women entrepreneurs, people with disabilities and lower income regions. To the States, the nod is for the revision of the federative pact, while to the investors the promise is for privatization, privatizations, concessions, public-private partnerships and actions that promote legal and institutional security in the country. “To improve the business environment, restore investor confidence in the country, encourage investment attraction and the generation of employment and income, opening more space for the participation of the private sector in the economy”, says the document presented to the TSE.