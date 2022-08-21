Putin’s Guru’s Daughter Killed in Planned Crime, Says Russia’s Investigative Committee | World

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the equivalent of the US FBI, said in a statement that it believed the death of journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina “was a crime planned in advance and contracted by a third party”.

Dugina, daughter of Russian thinker Alexánder Dugin, died on Saturday night (20) after a Toyota Land Cruiser, in which she was behind the wheel, exploded on a highway 20 miles west of Moscow.

“An explosive device was placed under the driver’s side of the car. Darya Dugina, who was behind the wheel, died at the scene,” the committee said.

The incident took place in the Odintsovo district, an upscale area of ​​Moscow’s suburbs, around 9:45 pm local time.

The car caught fire, scattering pieces across the road. Russian media reported that the vehicle crashed into a fence before being engulfed in flames.

A father and daughter were attending a festival outside Moscow, and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

According to the newspaper “The New York Times”, after the accident, a man who appeared to be Dugin was walking around, putting his hands to his head, as fire trucks rushed to put out the flames. These images could not be immediately verified.

Dugin was hospitalized after his daughter’s death, according to Russian media.

Russian state news agency Tass spoke to Andrei Krasnov, a friend of Dugina’s, saying the vehicle belonged to his father and that Dugin was likely the target of the bombing.

Dugin is Russia’s most influential thinker, and is believed to be behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The attack comes against a background in which the Kremlin is being asked about its war effort in Ukraine, particularly why it is not doing more to prevent attacks on the front lines.

War supporters – already angered by recent Ukrainian sabotage attacks in Crimea – quickly took to social media with claims that Ukraine was behind Dugina’s death.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a Telegram post that if any Ukrainian links to the case were found, it would be “state terrorism”.

An aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky has refuted allegations that Ukraine was involved in the killing. “I emphasize that Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, let alone a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Dugin’s influence on the Putin government

Darya Dugina’s father, Alexánder Dugin, is a controversial analyst and strategist known for ultranationalist views.

Dugin follows Eurasianism, a philosophy that believes that Russia is a separate and unique civilization, an empire that fights for its rightful place among world powers.

He also argues that it is Russia’s role to challenge US domination of the world.

Dugin approached Putin in the year 2000, at the beginning of his rule. At the time, Putin publicly said that “Russia has always seen itself as a Eurasian country.”

After that, Dugin claimed that Putin’s phrase was “historic, grandiose and revolutionary”, which “changed everything”.