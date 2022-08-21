Putin’s mentor’s daughter dies in car explosion

posted on 8/20/2022 10:03 PM / updated on 8/20/2022 10:05 PM



(credit: Twitter/Play)

Political scientist Darya Dugina died this Saturday (20/8) after the car she was in was blown up by a bomb attached to the vehicle in a neighborhood of Moscow – this is what the Russian press claims. Daria is the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who is regarded as the mentor and “brain” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including in the construction of the offensive against Ukraine.

According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, the accident was an attack by “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime” who were trying to eliminate Alexander. “Trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, they blew up his daughter… in the car. Blessed be the memory of Daria, she is a true Russian girl,” Pushilin wrote on his channel on the messaging app Telegram.





The Russian newspaper Kommersant learned that Alexander and his daughter participated, before the accident, in a patriotic festival called Tradition, supported by the Moscow government. At the end of the event, the two planned to leave the place together, but Alexander changed his mind.

Eyewitnesses claim that the SUV Darya was in exploded into motion around 9:30 pm on Saturday Russian time. The vehicle lost control and stopped on the side of the road, then started to be set on fire. When firefighters arrived, there wasn’t a part of the car that wasn’t on fire.





After the fire was extinguished, “a severely charred corpse” was found in the vehicle. The newspaper said Alexander drove to the scene and “was shocked” by the accident. Videos of the explosion took over social media and show huge flames beside the highway in Moscow’s Odintsovo district. There is still no information on who was responsible for the explosion.

A bomb attack in Moscow today killed political analyst Darya Dugina. She was the daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, an important ideological reference for Russian nationalism and the Putin government. It is likely that he was the target, as he should have been in the car that exploded. pic.twitter.com/soYglzcLyj — Maurício Santoro (@msantoro1978) August 20, 2022





Alexander Dugin is touted as a kind of mentor and guide for Putin, especially in matters of propaganda and government branding. He is the former editor-in-chief of the Tsargrad TV network, which is pro-Putin and has no formal role in government. However, the far-right writer is pointed out by the Russian press as an influencer of the Russian president.

Born in 1962 to a Soviet family, Dugin is the son of a military intelligence officer. He became one of the leading writers on the Russian far-right and, in a 1991 manifesto, called Russia an “eternal Rome” facing an individualistic West.

In 1997, Alexander published a book in which he punctuates Russia’s geopolitical future and lists the use of disinformation as a way to “provoke instability and separatism” within the US. He is also the creator of the far-right Eurasian Party.