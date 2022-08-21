Rainer Cadete and Agatha Moreira will face each other in the duel in the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’

Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadete, who participated in “Verdades Secretas”, will face each other on Sunday with Huck tomorrow (21)

After a memorable debut by Paulo Vieira and Leticia Colin, the level of the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’ is up there. And this Sunday, the 21st, who face the challenge are a couple of millions: Agatha Moreira and Rainer Cadete, who worked together on “Secret Truths”.

the actors and friends are welcomed by Luciano Huck on stage and face off in two duels, a “warm up” and a show worthy of Broadway. In the cabin, Eduardo Sterblitch follows the dispute and comments on the presentations, in the paper that, last week, was delivered to Rafael Portugal.

Globo bought the rights to the American program, called in the original “Lip Sync Battle”, a show in which celebrities and celebrities perform songs dubbing. The format is a success in the gringa and was transformed into a frame within ‘Domingão com Huck’. Notorious personalities such as Tom Holland, Channing Tatum, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have already participated in the US version.

Paulo Vieira gave a show on the Sunday stage

Paulo Vieira and Letícia Colin were the first to participate in the “Batalha de Lip Sync”, from “Domingão com Huck”, this Sunday (14). The duo faced off in a fun competition where they needed to dub classics by Brazilian and international artistsalways interpreting with the help of choreography and a lot of waddle.

On your first entry into the program, Paulo encouraged the audience by choosing a song by the Bahian band É o Tchan, and did not save: to help him, he called the two dancers of the group, Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello, who did the choreography on stage with him. The moment was widely commented on social media during the show.