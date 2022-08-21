Rapper When Rondo is shot and artist’s friend ends up dead during shooting

In Quando Rondo’s friend, Lul Pab, was transported to a hospital where he died after the incident.

After When Rondo was involved in a shooting in Los Angeles on Friday night (August 19), fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper’s fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived and was in stable condition, although not all members of his entourage were not so lucky.

As XXL reports, a video appeared online following the shooting in which a man who looks a lot like Quando can be seen screaming in pure despair as he watches officers remove his friend Lul Pab, who has been hit, from the vehicle. The initial shooting took place in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, and although the artist’s friend was transported to the hospital, he eventually died from his injuries.

At this time, authorities believe Quando and his team were filling up at a gas station when three men in a white vehicle pulled up next to their black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire. The investigation also points out that Quando was the target of the attack.

The rapper was involved in many controversies after the death of his rival, King Von, and many believed in retaliation, which cannot yet be confirmed. In 2021, When he was the target of another shooting.

A KABC report states that a 23-year-old man (Lul Pab) was taken from the SUV and rushed to receive medical attention. Lul Pab was reportedly shot while sitting inside the SUV; it is still unclear if there was an exchange of fire, although we know that the shooters are still at large.

“We don’t know why or how this happened, all we know is the victim’s vehicle, they parked it, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at victims,” LAPD Lt. John Radke told the media.

See the images below: