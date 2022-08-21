Real Madrid aim to hire a player from the Brazilian national team to replace Casemiro

Casemiro’s gigantic stint at Real Madrid has come to an end. Despite being considered one of the main pieces of Ancelotti’s team, the Brazilian chose to leave the merengue club and settle with Manchester United, who paid around 60 million euros for his signing.

In their social networks, Real Madrid published several tributes to the Brazilian who, without a doubt, leaves the merengue team being considered one of the greatest idols in the club’s history, having won an incredible 5 times the Champions League, forming a historic trio with Kroos and Modric. .

Now it remains for Real Madrid to find a replacement and, although Ancelotti has made it clear that he is happy with the options that remain in midfield, the merengue club still intends to make a great signing, with Brazilian Bruno Guimarães being one of the Meringue team targets.

Newcastle refuses to sell Bruno Guimarães

However, as was to be expected, the Magpies are not willing to sell the Brazilian, who has been the main highlight of the team since he arrived at the club. In fact, according to TNT Sports, the club has already informed Real Madrid that it will not even listen to their proposal and that Bruno will not leave the team.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe himself has already taken a stand against the Brazilian’s departure, highlighting his importance in an interview as follows: