Renato Góes says he suffered xenophobia in his career

After his success as José Leôncio in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), Renato Góes returns to soap operas as the villain Tertulinho in “Mar do Sertão” (TV Globo).

He says that the last work is still on the public’s lips, although he has already undergone a transformation to play the stud in the 6 pm soap: he lost about 8 kilos and changed his hair.

“For this [trabalho] I lost a lot of weight, to change the body that was pawn. I don’t have any kind of care and vanity with beauty that is not focused on the character”, he tells in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

From Pernambuco, the actor celebrated the fact that the cast of the plot has about 20 actors from the Northeast.

“No one wants to see this selective blindness anymore, this accommodation of leaving everything as it is. It’s about time for teledramaturgy to do that. We are seeing reflections of a battle of years, but there is still a very long way to go for more change “, said.

“The fact of being from the Northeast has always been a problem in terms of jokes, jokes… They talk about the accent, the way of dressing, they play with the way you call the names of things. Living with that has always been a problem. Until today I still see a pejorative way of treating us,” he said.

Góes says that his beginnings in the audiovisual sector coincided with a growth in Northeastern cinema. This made him hear some nasty comments.

“They asked where I was from, and when I said I was from Pernambuco, there was something like ‘Ah, they’re going to dominate everything’, ‘One more’, ‘You’re wanting to take everything'”, he said.

At that time, he felt that he could participate in productions that had the theme of the northeast.

“It was very labeled and we were only cast to do a Northeastern job. The worst thing about this is that Northeastern characters were very busy with people from the Southeast. We were begging to play a role that was ours. to us were interpreted by others”.