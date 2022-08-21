Research F5: Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in Minas decreases

The positive scenario for the PT in spontaneous polls as well. Lula wins with 29.3% against 22.9% for Bolsonaro (photo: Ricardo Stuckert and Alan Santos/PR) Research carried out by the F5 Institute and published exclusively by the State of Minas shows that former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 43.4% of voting intentions in Minas, against 33.9% for President Jair Bolsonaro.

There are 9.5 percentage points difference between the two. Despite this, the distance between the presidential candidates has narrowed compared to the previous survey carried out by the F5, in July. Lula had 44.8% of the voting intentions, against 31.5% for the head of the Federal Executive branch.

In third and fourth places are Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Pablo Maral (Pros) has 1.2%, followed by Felipe d’Avila (Novo) with 0.9% of voting intentions. Vera Lcia (PSTU) presented 0.4% and the other candidates did not exceed 0.1%.

One of the questions raised by the survey was about who the interviewee thinks will be the next president of Brazil, regardless of the intention to vote. 47.8% answered that they would be Lula, while 37.1% said that the person elected would be Bolsonaro.

In the second round, in a scenario between the two best placed in the polls, the PT would win the presidency with 49.1% of the voting intentions against 37.8% of the current president.

spontaneous

However, the percentage of those who do not know or are undecided on who to vote for is greater than the voting intention of the two presidential candidates, with 30.1%.

The confidence level of the results seen in the F5 survey is 95%. The margin of error of 2.5%. To obtain the numbers, 1,625 face-to-face interviews were carried out between the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th of August 2022. The poll is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-04382/2022 and BR-08433/ 2022