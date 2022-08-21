Restriction on Pix keys? Project wants to ban THESE types of keys

Undoubtedly, the pix came to stay. Nowadays, anyone uses the instant funds transfer platform for any type of transaction, and this brings more speed, tranquility and financial return.

However, one Bill search for a key constraint pix for the safety of customers. But what does it mean? In our article, we will try to elucidate the issue.

PL fetches Pix key constraint

The Bill 1989/22 is trying to restrict Pix keys to the users’ CPF or CNPJ number. Namely, the reason would be security, as federal deputy Vicentinho (PT-SP), author of the proposal, explains: “The use of cell phone number and e-mail as Pix keys has facilitated the practice of crimes and made it very difficult to identification and punishment of criminals.

According to the parliamentarian, using only the CPF it’s the CNPJ, theoretically, makes it easier to detect where resources are directed. However, PL also seeks to remove the possibility of using the random key as it would be another way of making it difficult to identify potential fraudsters.

Proposal undergoes analysis

At the moment, the PL 1989/22 goes for analysis in Chamber of Deputiesconclusively by the Finance and Taxation, Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

Therefore, there is still no forecast on a final decision. Recently, the pix already suffered a safety restriction when changes were made to night time slots. In this way, the customer has two options to limit operations to up to BRL 1,000: from 8 pm to 6 am, as is the current standard, or from 10 pm to 6 am.

About Pix

Officially launched on October 5, 2020, the pix is an instant and free electronic payment method offered by Central Bank (BC) for natural and legal persons. In addition, it began operating fully on November 16, 2020 with 24/7 transactions between financial institutions, fintechs and payment companies.

Finally, for the president of the BCRoberto Campos Neto, the pix it is one of the institution’s most important projects that reduces the cost of transfers and eliminates the need for people to carry physical money.

