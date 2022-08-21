Rio de Janeiro and Atlanta (USA) once again have direct flights between them





Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday (18) that it will resume flights connecting the city of Rio de Janeiro to Atlanta, United States, with daily flights starting in October and daily operations starting on December 18. The company’s expectation is to close 2022 with twice the offer it has today, returning to the same rates that were recorded in Brazil before the pandemic.

Currently, Delta Airlines has flights connecting Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, to New York City.

25 years in Brazil

Delta Air Lines recently celebrated the achievement of an important milestone, completing 25 years of uninterrupted operations in Brazil. The first flight landed in São Paulo (Guarulhos) in 1997, six years after acquiring Pan Am and, since then, a lot has changed. After all this time, the company counts 47 thousand flights and 4.4 million travelers transported in the connections between the two countries.

Currently, the company flies daily on the routes from São Paulo to Atlanta and New York, with Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 aircraft, respectively, which have economy cabins and premium. The company has also worked together with Latam, in which it holds approximately 20% of the capital, to establish a joint venture what will seek synergies to make flights between Brazil and the United States more profitable.

During the period in which it flies to Brazil, the company has already used a series of equipment such as the Boeing 767-300, 767-400 and 777-200, as well as the MD-11 and, more recently, the European Airbus A330-200 and A330-300.



