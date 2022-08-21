Santos receives São Paulo to try to break the taboo against Rogério Ceni

Santos welcomes São Paulo tomorrow (21) at 18:00, in Vila Belmiro for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Lisca will have his first classic in command of Santos and seeks to break a taboo in Peixe against coach Rogério Ceni.

For four different teams, Ceni has never lost to Santos as a coach: six wins and one draw, a great use of 90% of the points played.

In charge of São Paulo, it will be the fourth time that he will face Peixe. He beat Santos at Vila Belmiro in duels valid for the Paulista Championship. In 2017 by 3 to 1 and this year by 3 to 0. This season he also won the classic by 2 to 1, at Morumbi, in the first round of the Brasileirão with controversy involving arbitration in a possible lateral bid for Santos in which the goal originated of victory.

At Cruzeiro, only one match for the 2019 Brasileirão. He won 2-0, at Mineirão, in a controversial game with the expulsion of Santos defender Gustavo Henrique after 5 minutes of play. For Fortaleza there were two confrontations. A 2-1 win at Arena Castelão for the 2019 Brazilian and a 1-1 draw at Vila Belmiro for the 2020 Brazilian.

For Flamengo, a single match was won by the Cariocas by 4 to 1, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian of 2020.

Check out the duels between Santos and Rogério Ceni:

Santos 1 x 3 Sao Paulo – Paulista 2017

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Santos – Brazilian 2019

Fortaleza 2 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2019

Santos 1 x 1 Fortaleza -Brasileiro 2020

Flamengo 4 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2020

Santos 0 x 3 Sao Paulo – Paulista 2022

São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos – Brazilian 2022