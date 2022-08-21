São Bernardo enhances its vocation to attract companies – 08/20/2022

Considered the best city in the country to do business in the industrial area, according to a survey carried out by the consultancy Urban Systems in 2021, São Bernardo attracted a series of companies, which generate income and promote the generation of jobs. In addition, large companies announced investments, such as Scania, which completed 65 years of activities.

In the first quarter of this year, the municipality registered almost a third of the balance of companies created in the Greater ABC region. Between January and June there was an expansion of 6,570 units, while the region accounts for a balance of 21,029 firms in the period.





Data formalized by the federal government, in the Business Map panel, indicate that the municipality computed a favorable scenario of 10,990 open companies and 4,420 closed from the beginning of January to the end of June, even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This total includes everything from MEIs (Individual Micro and Entrepreneurs) to large companies. The relationship includes, for example, the opening of the first unit of the Oxxo chain, in the Center, a branch of the hortifruti Natural da Terra and the Havan megastore, in Vila Planalto.

For the second half of this year, there is already a forecast for the launch of a store by the Assaí chain, in the former Extra Anchieta space, and the new Atacadão unit, by the Carrefour chain, on Avenida Maria Servidei Demarchi.

The Mexican Oxxo has plans to set up 100 stores in the city, generating 1,000 direct jobs. Another company that established itself in the city was the Longway tire factory, which was previously based in Mauá. The brand invested R$ 1 million and opened 80 jobs in the municipality.

Sanca Galpãos expanded its presence in the city with the implementation of a second logistics center. The group invested R$ 180 million in the business, with 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.