São Paulo with a mixed team in the classic against Santos; See probable team

Credit: Publicity / São Paulo

For the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A, São Paulo will face Santos, this Sunday (21), at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at the Morumbi stadium.

Right after the 2-2 draw against América-MG, Tricolor Paulista managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, but now they have the classic Sansão ahead of them.

In this way, São Paulo seeks victory in order to climb some positions in the national competition.

Thus, in the last round in the Brasileirão Serie A, Tricolor Paulista thrashed RB Bragantino 3-0 and continues to try to climb positions in the table.

Because, at this moment, the team is in 11th place with 29 points, but can finish the round in 8th place.

It can even surpass this Sunday’s rival, Santos, which is occupying a position above Tricolor Paulista.

See the likely lineup of São Paulo against Santos

Therefore, due to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, at Morimbi, coach Rogério Ceni should send the Tricolor with a mixed team to the field.

Thus, São Paulo must have Calleri and Luciano, its two main players, on the bench.

Therefore, Marcos Guilherme and Éder should win another chance in the starting lineup of Tricolor Paulista. The two athletes try to win the trust of the crowd.

On the other hand, São Paulo should still not have some injured athletes, such as Arboleda, Caio, Walce and Luan.

So, this is the likely lineup of São Paulo against Santos for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A:

Jandrei, Luizão, Miranda and Léo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Igor Gomes and Welington; Marcos Guilherme and Eder