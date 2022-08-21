SC lucky people win big at Mega-Sena 2512 and Quina 5929; see which cities

Yadunandan Singh 13 hours ago

Lucky people from Santa Catarina won big in the Mega-Sena 2512 contest and also in Quina’s 5929, which were drawn on Saturday night (20).

Santa Catarina gamblers won big in this Saturday's draws – Photo: Caixa Econômica Federal/Disclosure/NDGamblers from Santa Catarina won big in this Saturday’s draws – Photo: Caixa Econômica Federal/Disclosure/ND

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, five players from Santa Catarina took between R$31,000 and R$62,000 after hitting five numbers at Mega-Sena.

See which cities and prize value:

  • Chapecó WatersSanta Fé Lottery: R$ 31 thousand;
  • blumenauLotérica Salto do Norte: R$ 62 thousand;
  • itajaíSanta Helena Lottery: R$ 31 thousand;
  • itapemainternet: R$ 31 thousand;
  • hutinternet: R$ 31 thousand.

In addition, another 220 gamblers from Santa Catarina hit four dozen and earned at least R$819, but some took more than R$4,000. Check out the full list by clicking here.

However, no one got the six numbers right and the prize for the next contest accumulated to R$14 million.

In Quina’s 5929 contest, a ticket from Meleiro, in the south of the state, matched four numbers and earned R$ 14,500 with a ticket with six dozen.

Like Mega-Sena, no one took the top prize and accumulated it to R$1.5 million.

