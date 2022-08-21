See how the ‘BBB 22’ participants are doing after 4 months of the end of the program | TV & Famous

Almost 5 months after the end of “BBB 22”, what are the ex-participants doing? There are sisters already preparing for the next 9 o’clock soap opera, many who are no longer working with their main professional functions and others who have even returned to study. All of them are taking advantage of the opportunities that their entry into reality has provided. Gshow has made a list of all ex-BBBs and updates you on what they are up to outside the house.

Climbing to the new 9 o’clock soap opera, “Travessia”, the influencer is preparing for her first job as an actress. she will give life to chiara and in the plot she will be the daughter of Humberto Martins, who will play War. Written by Gloria Perez and with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho, the soap opera will replace Pantanal in the last quarter of 2022. The influencer has even changed the look for the plot.

As soon as she left the house, Brunna announced that she was no longer going to be part of Ludmilla’s ballet. The influencer wants to focus more on working with the internet, studying and putting some projects into practice. Brunna recorded the program “Tô de Graça”, by Multishow, and does not rule out studying to be an actress.

Rodrigo was in a car accident after being eliminated from the show. He had head trauma and a compound fracture in his right leg. After undergoing surgeries and being admitted to the hospital, the commercial manager resumes his professional life.

PA is enjoying the moment. The Olympic athlete has already walked the runway at São Paulo Fashion Week and became an athletics commentator on SporTV. The second place in the BBB 22 also returned to training to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The surfer will be a father again. His wife, model Cíntia Dicker, is pregnant with their first child. Scooby already has Dom, Liz and Bem, fruits of his old relationship with Luana Piovani. The couple is scheduled to get married on October 8. In addition, he paraded at São Paulo Fashion Week.

Eli left the program and gained a girlfriend, also ex-BBB Viih Tube. The two traveled to different places.

In addition, he underwent some cosmetic procedures. The last one was a beard and hair transplant.

The actor participated in the 5th season of “Sob Pressure” and, in October, he debuts in the original Globoplay soap opera “Todas as Flores”.

The BBB 22 champion walked away with the award and is reaping the rewards of the visibility he gained on the program. He warned that his main investment is in his singing career, including preparing for a tour. The actor also played Sebastian in the movie “Pluft the Ghost”. Recently, he launched a talk about BBB to share his secrets about reality with the public. He and his wife Maíra Cardi are planning to move to the United States.

The Pernambuco native moved to São Paulo and is investing in her influencer career. In fact, she decided to go back to college and finish her studies in Marketing precisely to help her on social media. The former sister also had some post-program cosmetic procedures.

From Espirito Santo, the medical student is living in São Paulo and is also investing in a career as a digital influencer. He has been invited to do fashion shoots and is yet to go back to school. Like his girlfriend Eslô, the ex-brother had cosmetic procedures.

The ex-sister will open a dermatology office, an area that is specialized, in São Paulo, but will continue with her artistic commitments. The doctor had an eye surgery and spoke of the criticism she received when she was on reality about having “droopy eye”.

Laís’ heart is going very well. She and Gustavo continue the BBB romance outside. Rolled until official request! Recently, she participated in the program “Rolling Kitchen Brasil”, presented by Paulo Vieira on Globoplay.

The former BBB took the opportunity to relive his modeling moments after becoming famous for the show. He is also planning to undertake in the gastronomic field.

The ex-sister will debut as an actress in the series “Aqui ao Lado: Vizinhos”, from Canal Brasil, which should air in 2023. She is preparing for both an actress and an influencer and entrepreneur career.

Jessi was invited to parade at São Paulo Fashion Week. The teacher is enjoying the moment as a digital influencer

Linn will be the presenter of the Multishow Award that takes place in October. She was “disappeared” from social media and explained to fans that she had a feminization surgery. The singer showed the result of the gender affirmation procedure.

The former BBB participant left the house and attended several events alongside celebrities. She continues dating Rick Maia, with whom she had a relationship before the reality show. Today she works as a model and is a digital influencer.

The actress went to parties and events after she was disqualified. She is putting her influencer and role model in the spotlight.

As soon as she left the program, Larissa had fun with the memes that the public created from her participation in BBB. The ex-sister had some cosmetic procedures: she put on hair extensions, brightened her hair, changed the veneers of her teeth. She also participated in the program “Rolling Kitchen Brasil”, presented by Paulo Vieira on Globoplay.

When she entered the house, the singer started a schedule of musical releases and, after being eliminated, she continued to work. She released a song with Marília Mendonça, a pre-recorded partnership with the late singer. She continues to travel around Brazil doing her shows.

Vyni had cosmetic procedures as soon as she left the house. He also participated in events, realized the dream of knowing the Rio Carnival and was the first time in a musical.

The ex-brother went through some visual changes. He makes videos on his profile on the social network and works as an influencer.