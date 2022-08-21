See what has changed in the Corinthians team since the last confrontation against Fortaleza in the Brasileirão

Corinthians faces Fortaleza this Sunday, at 6 pm, for the second round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. The reunion takes place after 112 days. O My Helm shows what has changed in the team since then.

Since they faced each other in early May of this year, the alvinegro team has undergone some changes in relation to the team that entered the field almost four months ago.

Already under the command of Vítor Pereira, Corinthians entered the field on that occasion with: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Paulinho and William; Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Júnior Moraes. Timão won by 1 to 0, with an own goal by Jussa.

Since then, two players have left the team. João Victor transferred to Benfica, from Portugal. The other low was Willian, until then shirt 10 of the alvinegra team. The athlete chose to break his contract with the club this August.

The team that should enter the field early tonight has Róger Guedes shifted to the left, taking Willian’s place in the first round game. Guedes’ place should be taken by Gustavo Silva, on the right. Another change must be in the attack reference: Júnior Moraes must be on the bench for Yuri Alberto to enter.

In defense, Gil or Robson Bambu can take the place of João Victor – the defense duo must be completed by Balbuena. Rafael Ramos, who played in the first round, should be replaced by Fagner. In the middle, without Maycon and Paulinho, both injured, Fausto and Giuliano should be the options. Du Queiroz or Ramiro must complete the “last wave” of the sector.

Thus, a possible Corinthians to face Fortaleza away from home this Sunday, at 18 pm, has: Cássio, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Gil (Robson Bambu) and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz (Ramiro) and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

