Separated, Simone says why she left her son at Simaria’s house

Simone explains why she left her eldest son at Simaria’s house after the duo broke up

The singer Simone used her profile on social media to explain why she left her son at her sister’s house simaria. The two artists are famous in the artistic world. They became known as “As Coleguinhas” and gained hundreds of fans over the years they performed together on stage.

However, last June, the eldest of the Mendes family took fans by surprise by announcing that she would be stepping away from the stage for a while to take care of her health. During the period of removal from Simaria, his younger sister continued fulfilling the duo’s concert schedule.

However, the departure from the stages generated many rumors around the relationship between the sisters. Even at the eldest son’s birthday party Simone, Henry, who recently turned eight. Simaria went to the event, but did not pose with family members for photos.

In addition to Henry, the artist has one more girl – little Zaya, just one year and five months old. The heirs are fruits of the marriage with the businessman Kaka Diniz. The singer’s older sister has two children. The eldest Giovanna, 10, and the youngest, Pawel, six years old.

On Thursday night (18), the artists surprised fans by publishing a statement on social media announcing the end of the duo. However, they will continue on a solo career. After the news, the countrywoman paid a beautiful tribute to her old sister, saying that she loves her.

On the afternoon of this Friday (19), the sisters appeared together a day after the announcement of the end of the duo. In the video shared on social media by Simonethe two appeared having the biggest party trying on clothes in a closet.

In the caption, the excited colleague shoots: “Look how beautiful she is! We wore a hat like that”, she said in a relaxed tone, showing Simaria wearing the accessory. Soon after the fun moment of the two, the artist revealed to the fans that she let her son, Henry, go to his aunt’s house.

In the images, Simaria’s younger sister explained that she had just arrived home, because she was leaving her oldest son with her sister. She, who was holding a banana in her hand, joked mentioning that on the weekend she doesn’t have a diet.

