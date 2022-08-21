She-Hulk Showrunner Jessica Gao Reveals Idea for Widow

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 21 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on She-Hulk Showrunner Jessica Gao Reveals Idea for Widow 3 Views

Creator of the newest TV series from MCU, She-Hulk, Jessica Gao revealed to TheWrap what would have been the premise of Black Widow, if the direction of the film, starring Scarlett Johansson had been given to her by Kevin Feige and for marvel studios.

“Basically, you find out that in high school, as a teenage Russian spy, Natasha was infiltrated at an American high school because she had to murder someone’s father. Then, 20 years later, she goes back to the same school at a meeting, and has to deal with the consequences of this false identity where she cheated on all these high school people.”summarized Gao.

https://www.omelete.com.br/webstories/eu-sou-groot-do-melhor-ao-pior/

With Tatiana Maslany on title paper, She-Hulk still has the return of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) to the MCU cast. Among the novelties, highlight to Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Who is Aunt Marli, who stole the show at Anitta’s show

“Criticizing Marli is easy, being Marli is difficult,” tweeted Anitta this morning. For those who …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved