She Treated The ‘Wrong’ Illness For 25 Years Until She Discovered What She Had – 8/21/2022

At the age of 18, when she was still in college, retired Márcia Duarte began to experience back pain and eye discomfort. After numerous trips to the doctor, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She continued that way for 25 years, until she was diagnosed with a new disease, which was known as NMO (neuromyelitis optica), and had to change her entire treatment for more than two decades. Today, she suffers from some sequelae of the condition, but she tries, little by little, to lead a normal life. Below, she tells her story.

“When I was 18 years old and in my second month of college, I started to feel pain in my back. The next day, that same pain, it felt like I was ‘eating’ this region. In the past, it was not the same as it is today and it was very difficult to do MRI and CT scans.

In 15 days, the pain only increased, I started to lose balance and control of my legs. Suddenly, my left eye started to get dark and I couldn’t see anything anymore. I went to an ophthalmologist and he said it could be a teenager thing. Then I went to another specialist, he examined me and saw that I had a lesion and the optic nerve was being attacked.

The next day, the doctor ordered an X-ray of the sinuses and teeth. When I arrived in the morning, the neurologist said I needed to do a lumbar pulse to make sure I didn’t have a spinal cord inflammation. On this day, I was already hospitalized and took corticosteroids.

The neurologist said it might be multiple sclerosis. At the time, I didn’t know and only listened to what people told me. I had crises, but I took corticosteroids to take the pain away.

The doctor told me that everything was an uncertainty, that there could be sequelae, but luckily the eye injury regressed and my legs returned to normal after I stayed in the hospital for three days.

‘I went on with my life normally’

Image: Personal archive

After I got better, I went back to dental school. By leaps and bounds, outbreaks, leg pain and sensitivity, I managed to continue in higher education.

After a few years, I met my husband, got married and took an immunosuppressant to prevent outbreaks. In addition, I also had to do a blood test every 15 days and I kept doing this until I was 28 years old.

When I had an annoyance, something that made me very nervous, I always had a flare-up afterwards.

During the postpartum period, I was with my newborn daughter and I had an outbreak that I didn’t even notice. I felt something in my eye, a little pain, and I stayed like that for almost a week. My eyesight started to ‘cloud’ and I was having trouble seeing.

I went running to the neurologist and he said it was nothing. The other day, I saw even less and started taking corticosteroids. The symptoms stopped there, but he was left with that blind spot, the focus of the left eye was impaired.

As I worked as a dentist, I realized I needed a quieter job and changed my profession. I took a public contest to be a tax auditor and continued that way until I retired.

Diagnosis of new disease

Image: Personal archive

When I was 43 years old, in the 2000s, I was told to look for a doctor who was very good in the area. After some tests and consultations, she said that maybe I didn’t have multiple sclerosis, but neuromyelitis optica, also known by the acronym NMO.

That year, he invited me to participate in a study even with doctors from outside Brazil. When, in fact, they found out that I had this condition, they saw that I was using substances that I couldn’t and that weren’t good for me.

I started to understand the disease better, because in the 1970s, the year I was diagnosed, there was still not much talk about it and the symptoms were confused with multiple sclerosis.

Condition development

Even in the face of all the symptoms, I tried not to get down. When I took medicine, I had swelling, I was a little uncomfortable with my appearance, but nothing too serious.

When my daughter was born, I was worried, because I had a newborn daughter, I needed to avoid pain and take all the care not to get any infection.

I went to therapy to understand the problem and I still do today. It was complicated to have pain all the time, here and there, but I became more attentive. I noticed that my symptoms got worse at age 42, then at age 50 and 60, the signs started to get stronger and limited me even more.

Image: Personal archive

It didn’t happen overnight, it was very gradual and I ‘came’ well. I had a bit of urinary incontinence and I put botox inside my bladder so I wouldn’t have to wear a diaper to sleep anymore.

Currently, I notice that I have more difficulty with balance and sometimes I use my car seat, but I no longer use a diaper.

I’m retired, I try to spend my time and that’s how I’ve been. It’s scary for the future, but I’m adapting. I’m going to renovate my house to improve mobility and completely change the bathroom. Thank God I have a supportive husband who has been with me for 38 years and a beautiful family.”

What is neuromyelitis optica and how is it confused with multiple sclerosis

NMO (neuromyelitis optica) is an inflammatory and autoimmune disease in which antibodies are produced against a structure called aquaporin 4, which are water channels, the central nervous system being the main type.

Although it is common to confuse multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis, due to the similar symptoms, these conditions have always been different. In the past, neuromyelitis was believed to be a subtype of sclerosis, which affected the nerves and spinal cord.

However, the main difference is that in inflammatory disease, some proteins destroy others that transport water from the central nervous system, which does not occur in multiple sclerosis. The latter is also considered a demyelinating disease, in which the myelin sheath, responsible for the protection of nerve cells, is damaged. In this way, it causes damage to coordination and paralysis.

Another difference is that multiple sclerosis manifests itself in outbreaks, but can progress to a progressive condition. In neuromyelitis, symptoms occur in outbreaks and never in progression.

The most common symptoms of NMO are double vision and blurring, eye pain, weakness, dizziness, difficulty with balance, loose and trapped urine and tingling. Although they are signs very similar to those of multiple sclerosis, in NMO there is a very characteristic symptom, which is vomiting and hiccups with no apparent cause. It can also leave the person paraplegic.

Early diagnosis and with a specialized neurologist is the best way to proceed with appropriate treatment and stabilize symptoms. Generally, according to doctors interviewed by Live well, not all specialists are able to differentiate the two diseases and, as with Márcia, NMO can be treated as multiple sclerosis. The wrong use of medicines can harm the patient’s condition.

To treat the disease, it is necessary to use doses of corticosteroids in the vein and, when the patient does not respond to this drug, rescue therapies called plasmapheresis may be necessary, which is similar to hemodialysis and removes all inflammatory components from the body.

Sources: Leonardo Valente, neurologist and professor of the medical course at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); and Jefferson Beckerneurologist and president of the Brazilian Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis.