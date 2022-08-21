Singer accused of faking dream vacations by ‘photoshopping’ herself in idyllic Bali settings – Monet

+



Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Aubrey O’Day has been the subject of jokes on social media for the montages made by her in Photoshop to invent supposed walks in paradisiacal scenarios in Bali. The criticism and commotion surrounding the faked vacation was so intense that it led the 38-year-old American celebrity to close her account with more than 925,000 followers on Instagram.

know more

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

know more

O’Day became famous for being part of the girl band Danity Kane, between 2004 and 2008. The group was assembled in an MTV reality show produced and presented by rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. She also participated in the fifth season of the celebrity version of the reality show ‘The Apprentice’, hosted by Donald Trump.

know more

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

know more

The alleged fakes made by O’Day caused a stir on Twitter and TikTok. Influencers made videos and posts pointing out the amateurism of the montages carried out by the artist.

know more

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

know more

A tiktoker even gathered the original photos, taken by tourists who were in Bali, to expose the fake trip created by O’Day.

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

“She steals content from other content creators or photoshops herself into publicity images from these places,” accused the influencer who exposed the case.

Along with the photos of the “trip” to Bali, O’Day included in the captions several motivational phrases and reflections made by her during her “period in Indonesia”.

know more

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

Before the artist closed the account, the posts were full of jokes and comments calling attention to the use of Photoshop.

know more

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

know more

“It’s impossible for your dress to fly like that… This photo goes against the laws of nature!” one person said. “You stole this photo straight from a catalog!” accused another. “I loved the photoshopped scenery,” joked one more.

Singer Aubrey ODay on record of her alleged trip to Bali (Photo: Instagram)

know more

O’Day has not publicly commented on the allegations against her. Watch below the video made by an influencer exposing her accusations against the singer: