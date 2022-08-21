Singer is accused of faking a paradise vacation with Photoshop







American singer is accused of using montages in photos of alleged trip Photo: Playback/Instagram/@aubreyoday

The American singer Aubrey O’Day became something of a joke on social media after publishing the “travel album” with alleged trips of her on vacation through paradisiacal scenarios of Bali, Indonesia. The harassment of netizens pointing out the forgery was so intense that she deprived her account with more than 925 thousand followers on Instagram.

The montages, published as if they were real photos, caused quite a stir on Twitter and TikTok. Other network influencers made viral videos pointing out supposed amateurism in the montages starring the artist.





American singer is accused of using montages in photos of alleged trip Photo: Playback/Instagram/@aubreyoday

A tiktoker decided to go beyond the mockery: she managed to gather the original photos, taken by tourists who were actually in Bali, to expose the fake trip created by the singer.

O’Day became famous for being part of the girl band Danity Kane, between 2004 and 2008. The group was assembled in an MTV reality show produced and presented by rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. She also participated in the fifth season of the celebrity version of the reality show ‘The Apprentice’, hosted by Donald Trump.





American singer is accused of using montages in photos of alleged trip Photo: Playback/Instagram/@aubreyoday





American singer is accused of using montages in photos of alleged trip Photo: Playback/Instagram/@aubreyoday